活动 回顾视频制作器：快速创建引人入胜的亮点
轻松地将您的视频素材转换成引人入胜的社交媒体回顾视频，并增加HeyGen的字幕/标题。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 是一个先进的人工智能视频生成器，非常适合制作引人入胜的活动回顾视频。我们的用户友好工具利用人工智能和视频模板快速制作出专业、吸引人的内容，适用于各种平台，简化了您的视频编辑过程。
引人入胜的社交媒体回顾.
Quickly generate captivating event recap videos and clips optimized for social media platforms to expand your reach and audience engagement.
提升活动培训与内部沟通.
Boost engagement and retention for corporate event recaps and internal communications using dynamic AI-powered video summaries for employees and stakeholders.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化活动回顾视频的创作的？
HeyGen 利用先进的人工智能技术简化了回顾视频的创作流程，让您能够迅速将您的素材转换成包含人工智能虚拟形象、自动生成字幕和直观编辑工具等功能的精炼活动回顾视频。
我可以用品牌和专业模板定制我的回顾视频吗？
当然！HeyGen 提供了多样化的专业视频模板和强大的品牌控制功能，让您可以使用特定的标志、颜色和动态文字动画来个性化您的视频总结，以传达一致的品牌信息。
我完成的回顾视频有哪些导出选项可以分享？
HeyGen 提供灵活的导出选项，允许您下载各种适合 Instagram、YouTube 和 TikTok 等平台的纵横比优化的回顾视频。这确保了您的高质量内容随时可以在社交媒体上分享。
HeyGen是否支持各种媒体类型和高级编辑工具，以便我制作回顾视频？
是的，HeyGen 是一个全面的视频编辑器，它允许您轻松上传视频剪辑和照片，整合其库中的素材媒体，并利用一系列强大的编辑工具，包括配音生成和效果，来制作引人入胜的回顾视频。