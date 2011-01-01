您的 免费订婚视频制作工具，打造完美邀请
使用我们的免费模板和简单的在线视频制作工具快速创建个性化的参与邀请。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen彻底改变了制作订婚视频的体验，让您能够毫不费力地创建令人惊叹的视频邀请。我们的AI驱动在线视频制作工具赋予您制作个性化订婚视频的能力，真正捕捉并传达您特别时刻的魅力。
引人入胜的活动公告.
Quickly create captivating video announcements and invitations, perfect for sharing on social media platforms to gather excitement for your special occasion.
诚挚的个人邀请.
Develop inspiring and emotive video invitations that beautifully convey your personal milestones and create a memorable impact on your guests.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我创建独特的邀请视频？
HeyGen 让您能够轻松使用其创新平台创建引人入胜的邀请视频。我们提供各种视频模板和 AI 生成的视觉效果，确保您的邀请凸显出真正难忘的特点。
是什么让HeyGen成为理想的参与式视频制作工具？
HeyGen 是一款顶级的订婚视频制作工具，提供强大的工具来制作美观、个性化的订婚视频。您可以利用动态文字动画和丰富的媒体库来讲述您独一无二的故事。
我可以使用AI通过HeyGen来制作我的邀请视频吗？
是的，HeyGen 利用尖端人工智能技术来增强您的视频创作过程。我们的平台允许您将脚本转换成带有 AI 代言人和配音的邀请视频，提供了一种无缝的方式来生成专业质量的内容。
HeyGen为邀请视频提供了哪些定制选项？
HeyGen为您的邀请视频提供广泛的定制选项，充当便捷的视频编辑器。您可以应用品牌控制，利用庞大的媒体库，并调整宽高比以完美匹配您的创意构想。