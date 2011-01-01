桌面 视频制作器：编辑和制作高质量内容
轻松将您的创意转化为精美视频，使用我们易于操作的桌面视频制作软件，其中包含强大的文本到视频的剧本功能。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
端到端视频生成
具有结构和意图构建
用例
HeyGen 重新定义了桌面视频制作软件，提供了一个 AI 驱动的视频编辑器，用于无缝视频创作。这是一个易于使用的工具，可以高效地制作出令人惊叹的内容。
高效能广告创作.
Create high-performing video advertisements rapidly with AI, boosting marketing efforts effectively.
吸引人的社交媒体内容.
Generate captivating social media videos and clips efficiently, enhancing your online presence effortlessly.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化用户的视频创作过程的？
HeyGen 利用 AI 驱动的工具使视频创作直观高效。用户可以将脚本转换成带有 AI 代言人和文本到视频功能的引人入胜的视频，从而简化整个视频编辑过程。
HeyGen能提供高级视频编辑功能，如字幕和品牌化吗？
当然，HeyGen 是一个功能强大的视频编辑器，提供自动生成字幕和标题的高级功能。此外，它还提供全面的品牌控制功能，允许您在导出不同宽高比的视频之前加入您的标志和颜色。
HeyGen提供了哪些资源来增强视频项目？
HeyGen提供了丰富的模板和场景库，以及广泛的媒体库支持，帮助用户创建引人入胜的视频内容。这些资源让您能够迅速从零开始制作出专业品质的视频。
HeyGen在其视频创作工具中使用AI虚拟形象和语音解说吗？
HeyGen集成了先进的AI虚拟形象和高级语音合成技术，可以将您的剧本变为生动的内容。这项创新功能允许创造动态的、个性化的视频内容，无需传统的拍摄过程。