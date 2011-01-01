创建 使用优惠码视频制作器的吸引人的促销活动
立即使用文本到视频的脚本和动态模板，将您的优惠券想法转化为令人瞩目的促销视频，以提升销售额。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让企业轻松创建高影响力的优惠码视频。利用我们的 AI 视频创造器和在线视频制作工具，生成引人注目的促销视频和营销视频，简化制作吸引人的社交媒体内容，通过诱人的促销码驱动转化。
快速促销视频广告.
Quickly create high-performing video advertisements with integrated coupon codes to maximize sales and brand visibility.
吸引人的社交媒体推广.
Effortlessly produce captivating social media videos and clips to share exclusive promo codes and offers with your audience.
常见问题
HeyGen 如何利用人工智能简化创作引人入胜的营销视频？
HeyGen 让您可以轻松地使用先进的 AI 视频创造技术制作高质量的营销和宣传视频。我们的在线视频制作工具简化了生产流程，让您可以专注于创意信息，无需复杂的视频编辑。
HeyGen是否提供工具来快速制作优惠券代码视频？
是的，HeyGen 是一个理想的优惠码视频制作工具，提供了丰富的视频模板以帮助您开始制作。您可以轻松添加自定义旁白和字幕来突出您的特别优惠，使您的促销视频非常有效。
HeyGen为视频创作提供了哪些创意素材？
HeyGen提供了丰富的视频模板和AI虚拟形象库，以激发您的创造力。您可以使用文本到视频的功能从脚本创建引人入胜的视频，自定义每一个细节以完美契合您的构想。
HeyGen能帮助制作适用于不同平台的社交媒体视频吗？
当然，HeyGen 非常适合制作多样化的社交媒体视频。凭借多功能的宽高比调整和强大的品牌控制功能，您可以轻松地将内容适配到不同平台，同时保持一致的品牌形象。