倒计时 视频制作器：快速创建引人入胜的计时器
轻松打造令人期待的倒计时视频，通过我们多样的模板和场景自定义计时器并添加精彩动画。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让您能够轻松创建引人入胜的倒计时视频。通过我们直观的在线视频编辑器，利用可定制的模板和拖放编辑功能，为任何活动构建期待感并制作出令人惊叹的视频内容。
高效能的广告创作.
Drive urgency for product launches and promotional campaigns by creating high-impact countdown video ads quickly.
制作引人入胜的社交媒体视频.
Elevate your social media presence with engaging countdown videos, perfect for announcing events and building anticipation.
常见问题
我如何能用HeyGen制作一个引人入胜的倒计时视频？
HeyGen 提供了一个直观的在线视频编辑器，内含多种专为倒计时设计的视频模板。您可以轻松创建和自定义计时器，添加吸引人的文字动画，并结合其他创意元素来为任何活动制造期待感。
HeyGen提供了哪些创意选项来自定义我的倒计时器？
HeyGen 让您拥有广泛的设计能力来自定义计时器。您可以添加独特的文字动画、动态文字，并通过品牌标志、表情符号、形状、GIF 和贴纸来增强您的倒计时，确保您的视频内容独特且视觉上吸引人。
HeyGen是一个易于使用的在线视频编辑器，用于制作倒计时视频吗？
是的，HeyGen 被设计为一个易于使用的在线视频编辑器。它的拖放编辑界面让您能够迅速制作专业的倒计时视频。您可以无缝地从媒体库中添加音乐，包括免版税音乐，并以高清格式导出您的最终视频。
HeyGen能帮助我为产品发布或特殊场合等活动制造期待感吗？
当然！HeyGen 是一个理想的视频制作工具，非常适合制作产品发布、婚礼倒计时或生日倒计时等重大事件的预告片。利用我们可定制的视频模板和创意工具，有效地激发兴趣并吸引您的观众。