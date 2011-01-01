评论 提示视频制作器：快速创建引人入胜的视频
根据您的提示制作专业视频，并配以动态语音合成和逼真的AI语音，确保内容吸引人且制作精良。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 将您的文本和评论提示转换成引人入胜的视频，充当强大的AI视频生成器和高效的文本到视频制作器。
创建动态社交媒体内容.
Instantly transform text prompts or comments into captivating videos, perfect for boosting engagement and quick sharing.
制作高影响力的视频广告.
Quickly develop compelling ad videos from concise prompts, maximizing reach and conversion with AI-driven efficiency.
常见问题
是什么让HeyGen成为创意项目中高效的AI视频生成器？
HeyGen 让用户能够利用尖端人工智能简化专业视频制作流程。它的直观平台让您能迅速生成视频，将创意转化为各种创意项目的引人入胜的内容。
HeyGen是如何将文本转换成专业视频内容的？
HeyGen 利用先进的人工智能技术无缝地将文本转换成视频。只需输入您的剧本，HeyGen 的 AI 驱动剧本将生成动态视觉效果，配有逼真的 AI 语音，并提供添加旁白的选项，轻松为您的叙述赋予生命。
HeyGen能否作为'评论提示视频制作器'发挥功能？
是的，HeyGen 充当强大的评论提示视频制作工具，允许您从简单的文本提示或结构化视频提示生成视频。这使得视频创作变得易于访问且高效，将您的创意概念变为现实。
我可以使用HeyGen为我的视频添加哪些创意元素？
通过HeyGen，您可以通过添加各种创意元素显著提升视频创作。轻松集成背景音乐，生成精确字幕，并利用强大的视频编辑功能制作出精炼、高质量的内容。