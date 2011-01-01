免费 在线图书预告片视频制作工具
作者们，只需几分钟即可使用现成的可编辑模板和语音生成功能，创作引人入胜的图书预告片视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 改变了作者创作和推广书籍的方式。我们的 AI 驱动的图书预告片视频制作工具使您能够在几分钟内制作引人入胜的视频，利用强大的 AI 功能创建专业的预告片，以增强参与度和扩大影响力。
创建高效能的书籍预告片广告.
Quickly produce captivating AI video ads that effectively promote your book to a wider audience and drive sales.
制作引人入胜的社交媒体图书预告片.
Produce dynamic, short-form book trailers and clips in minutes to capture attention and boost engagement across social platforms.
常见问题
我如何能够使用HeyGen快速制作一部书籍预告片视频？
HeyGen 简化了在线制作专业书籍预告片的过程，即使没有编辑技能也能轻松完成。我们直观的平台让作者能够在几分钟内使用现成的可编辑模板和拖放功能创建引人入胜的视频，使其成为快速发布书籍预告片的理想视频制作工具。
HeyGen为定制书籍预告片提供了哪些创意选项？
HeyGen提供了丰富的可定制模板和广泛的媒体库，帮助您创建独特的书籍预告片。您可以个性化每一个元素，包括动态文本动画、视觉效果和旁白，确保您的视频真正捕捉到您书籍的精髓，并吸引潜在读者。
HeyGen的人工智能功能是否增强了图书预告片的创作？
当然，HeyGen 利用强大的人工智能功能来彻底改变您的图书预告片创作。通过从剧本到视频的文本转换、人工智能化身以及先进的配音生成技术，作者可以轻松制作高质量、专业的图书预告片视频，使您的书籍脱颖而出，有效地进行推广。
我可以使用HeyGen制作适合社交媒体的高质量书籍预告片吗？
是的，HeyGen 让您能够制作高质量的、专业的书籍预告片，完美地优化各种平台，包括社交媒体。我们的平台支持宽高比调整和多样化的导出选项，确保您的宣传视频触及广泛的观众，并有效地推广您的书籍。