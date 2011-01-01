生日 新闻视频制作，打造难忘的庆典
使用我们的文本到视频的脚本功能，快速制作一段难忘的生日新闻视频，将你的祝福转化为专业的播报。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
使用HeyGen轻松创建个性化生日新闻视频。利用AI功能将您的生日祝福和难忘时刻转化为适合任何庆祝活动的引人入胜的视频内容。
制作引人入胜的生日新闻片段.
Quickly produce personalized and engaging birthday news videos or celebration clips for social sharing, making every moment shine.
用人工智能视频讲述生活故事.
Transform personal milestones and cherished memories into compelling, AI-powered video narratives, celebrating a life's journey like a news story.
常见问题
我如何能使用HeyGen制作一个独特的生日新闻视频？
HeyGen的人工智能平台让您能够轻松制作迷人的生日新闻视频。只需输入您的剧本，从多样的AI虚拟形象中选择，并利用文本到视频的功能来制作个性化的生日视频，看起来就像专业的广播一样。
是什么让HeyGen成为一个易于使用的生日视频制作工具？
HeyGen提供了一个直观的拖放式视频制作器，拥有丰富的模板和媒体库支持，使得创建个性化生日视频变得简单。您可以轻松添加照片、视频和自定义信息，为任何接收者制作一段发自内心的生日祝福视频。
HeyGen能帮我在视频中添加像定制生日歌曲或新闻报道风格这样的创意元素吗？
是的，HeyGen通过允许创意定制来增强您的生日视频制作体验。虽然HeyGen专注于AI生成的口语内容，但您可以整合自己的音频或利用配音生成功能，营造定制生日歌曲的感觉，或者使用AI化身以新闻视频风格的蒙太奇来展示您的内容。
HeyGen适合制作团体生日视频集锦吗？
HeyGen是一个出色的视频制作工具，非常适合制作在线视频剪辑，特别是团体生日视频。您可以利用HeyGen强大的编辑功能和模板，将各种素材编译成一个无缝的、由AI驱动的展示，打造一个难忘的团体礼物。