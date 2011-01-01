轻松的背景移除视频制作工具，适用于您的内容
使用 AI 视频背景移除器创建专业视频，并通过我们的文本到视频脚本功能轻松增加影响力。
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 通过其 AI 视频背景移除工具简化了专业视频制作的过程，使内容创作者能够轻松制作出具有透明背景的引人入胜的视频，增强视觉冲击力。
创建高效能的广告.
Produce visually striking video advertisements quickly, allowing products or messages to stand out against any custom background.
制作引人入胜的社交媒体内容.
Craft captivating social media videos and clips with professional transparent backgrounds, boosting viewer engagement and sharing.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化视频背景移除的？
HeyGen 利用先进的 AI 视频背景移除技术，可以自动去除视频背景，让您轻松获得透明视频背景。我们的在线视频编辑器简化了编辑过程，使所有用户都能轻松进行专业编辑。
我可以使用HeyGen从我的视频中去除任何背景吗？
是的，HeyGen的强大视频编辑器可以帮助您去除视频中的各种背景，无论是像绿幕这样的单色背景还是更复杂的场景。然后您可以用虚拟背景替换它，或者保持透明以便多种用途。
是什么让HeyGen成为理想的背景移除视频制作工具？
HeyGen 作为理想的视频背景移除制作工具而脱颖而出，为内容创作者提供了一个直观的平台。您可以轻松上传您的视频，并利用我们强大的功能来提升您的作品，而无需复杂的视频编辑软件。
HeyGen适合制作透明背景视频吗？
当然。HeyGen 旨在帮助您轻松创建带有透明背景的视频。我们的 AI 驱动在线视频编辑器处理您的上传内容，通常是 MP4 格式，以清晰分离您的主题，为您提供专业的结果。