用婴儿宣布视频制作器创造难忘的时刻
轻松制作令人惊叹的AI化身生育公告视频，并在社交媒体上分享您的喜悦。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 提供了一种无缝的方式，通过 AI 生成的视觉效果和可定制的模板来创建引人入胜的婴儿宣布视频，非常适合以创造性和轻松的方式分享您的喜悦新闻。
制作引人入胜的社交媒体视频.
Create stunning birth announcement videos in minutes, ready to share across all your social media platforms.
激励和提升观众的励志视频.
Craft heartwarming pregnancy announcement videos that inspire and connect with your audience on a personal level.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助制作独一无二的宝宝出生公告视频？
HeyGen提供了多种专为婴儿出生通告设计的视频模板，让您可以轻松制作一个富有创意的揭晓视频。凭借AI生成的视觉效果和动画文本等功能，您可以个性化您的通告，使其变得真正特别。
HeyGen为出生公告视频提供了哪些定制选项？
HeyGen提供广泛的自定义选项，包括颜色和字体的自定义，以确保您的出生公告视频反映了您的个人风格。您还可以添加授权歌曲并使用可编辑的模板来完美定制您的视频。
我可以使用HeyGen在社交媒体上分享我的怀孕宣布视频吗？
是的，HeyGen 让您在社交媒体上分享怀孕宣布视频变得简单。凭借宽高比调整和导出等功能，您的视频将被优化以适应不同平台，确保无缝分享体验。
是什么让HeyGen的视频模板成为创意揭示视频的理想选择？
HeyGen的视频模板旨在激发创造力，提供各种场景和品牌控制选项。无论您是使用AI化身还是语音合成，HeyGen都提供了制作令人难忘和引人入胜的揭示视频的工具。