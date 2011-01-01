专业成果的终极4k视频制作工具
轻松创建专业的高分辨率视频。利用我们的AI文本到视频的脚本功能，即刻将您的想法变为现实。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
对于那些寻求强大的4k视频制作体验的人来说，HeyGen让您可以轻松创建高质量的专业视频。利用AI提升您的视频制作水平，生成符合高视觉标准的引人入胜的内容。
高效能视频广告.
Create impactful, high-performing video advertisements with AI, achieving professional-grade visuals essential for engaging audiences.
吸引人的社交媒体内容.
Effortlessly generate captivating social media videos and clips that stand out with crisp, professional quality.
常见问题
HeyGen支持创建高分辨率的4K视频吗？
是的，HeyGen 旨在成为一个强大的4k视频制作工具，使您能够制作出令人惊叹的高分辨率视频。您可以创建并导出专业级内容，确保为您的观众提供最佳的清晰度。
HeyGen在线视频编辑器是如何适用于各个技能水平的用户的？
HeyGen 通过提供一个直观的在线视频编辑器，集成了先进的人工智能功能，从而简化了视频编辑工作。您可以轻松地使用 AI 头像和语音解说，根据剧本创作视频内容，大大简化了视频制作过程。
HeyGen中有哪些可用于定制的视频编辑工具？
HeyGen提供全面的视频编辑工具，帮助您定制和提升内容。轻松添加文字、背景音乐和自动字幕，或利用绿幕效果创造专业而引人入胜的视频。
HeyGen 作为一个多功能视频制作工具，支持哪些类型的视频制作？
HeyGen 充当多功能视频制作工具，支持广泛的视频制作需求。您可以创建包括营销视频、培训模块和演示文稿在内的多样化内容，所有这些都由 AI 化身和强大的编辑功能支持。