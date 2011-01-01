3D 模型视频制作：创建动态3D动画
快速创建惊艳的3D动画，利用我们强大的AI虚拟形象。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
即兴-原生视频创作
端到端视频生成
具有结构和意图构建
用例
HeyGen，一款直观的AI视频生成器，能够轻松地将您的3D模型和动画转换成动态视频，是制作引人入胜视觉内容的高效3D建模视频制作工具。
创建高性能视频广告.
Create high-performing video ads to effectively showcase your 3D models and designs, generated in minutes with AI.
制作引人入胜的社交媒体视频.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips to share your 3D animations and designs effortlessly across platforms.
常见问题
HeyGen如何能轻松帮我创建动态视频内容？
HeyGen 让用户能够轻松创建引人入胜和充满活力的视频。借助强大的 AI 功能，如文本到视频的生成以及庞大的视频模板库，您可以为各种创意项目制作出专业品质的内容，从而提升您的视频营销和沟通策略。
HeyGen是否支持将现有的3D图像或渲染集成到视频中？
是的，HeyGen允许您轻松上传自己的视觉素材，包括现有的3D图像或渲染图，以将它们整合到您的视频项目中。尽管HeyGen专注于AI视频生成而不是3D建模，但您可以使用预制的3D视觉效果作为静态元素，丰富您的动态视频叙事。
HeyGen为视频制作提供了哪些创意功能？
HeyGen为视频制作提供了一整套全面的创意功能。您可以利用AI虚拟形象，生成旁白，应用品牌控制，并使用各种视频模板来实现您的创意构想，使复杂的动画和专业视频制作对所有创作者都变得触手可及。
数字创作者能否使用HeyGen高效生成高质量视频？
当然！HeyGen 旨在提高效率，使数字内容创作者能够迅速生成高质量视频。我们直观的平台，结合强大的人工智能功能和现成的视频模板，大大简化了从脚本到最终成品的创作过程，使您能够快速且精确地创作视频。