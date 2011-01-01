3D 模型视频制作：创建动态3D动画

快速创建惊艳的3D动画，利用我们强大的AI虚拟形象。

为电子商务企业创建一个45秒的动态产品展示视频，利用HeyGen的AI虚拟形象来展示一个新的3D建模小工具。视觉风格应当是时尚且未来感十足，特色是产品从不同角度的流畅3D动画，辅以欢快而专业的背景音乐和清晰、有说服力的旁白，旨在突出生成专业3D视频的便捷性。

创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

即兴-原生视频创作

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

具有结构和意图构建

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

3D建模视频制作器的工作原理

轻松制作惊艳的3D风格动画视频。我们直观的平台帮助您将复杂的想法变为现实，将您的愿景转化为专业内容。

1
Step 1
创建您的初稿
通过选择直观的模板或使用我们的“脚本到视频”功能生成初始草稿来开始您的项目，旨在轻松启动您的“3D AI视频生成器”体验。
2
Step 2
添加动态元素
将迷人的“AI虚拟形象”和“3D动画”融入您的视频中，创造出沉浸式的视觉体验。从多样化的图书馆中选择，为您的动态故事赋予生命，确保专业而引人入胜的展示。
3
Step 3
应用个性化品牌
应用“品牌控制（标志，颜色）”来定制您的创作，确保它反映出您的身份。这将您的项目转变为独一无二的“3D视频制作器”输出，保持一致的专业外观。
4
Step 4
导出您的杰作
完成您的创作，并利用“宽高比调整和输出”功能生成适用于任何平台的高质量“3D视频”。轻松分享您的专业动画内容。

用例

HeyGen，一款直观的AI视频生成器，能够轻松地将您的3D模型和动画转换成动态视频，是制作引人入胜视觉内容的高效3D建模视频制作工具。

开发教育课程

Develop more educational courses and reach a global audience by incorporating dynamic videos of your 3D models for enhanced learning.

常见问题

HeyGen如何能轻松帮我创建动态视频内容？

HeyGen 让用户能够轻松创建引人入胜和充满活力的视频。借助强大的 AI 功能，如文本到视频的生成以及庞大的视频模板库，您可以为各种创意项目制作出专业品质的内容，从而提升您的视频营销和沟通策略。

HeyGen是否支持将现有的3D图像或渲染集成到视频中？

是的，HeyGen允许您轻松上传自己的视觉素材，包括现有的3D图像或渲染图，以将它们整合到您的视频项目中。尽管HeyGen专注于AI视频生成而不是3D建模，但您可以使用预制的3D视觉效果作为静态元素，丰富您的动态视频叙事。

HeyGen为视频制作提供了哪些创意功能？

HeyGen为视频制作提供了一整套全面的创意功能。您可以利用AI虚拟形象，生成旁白，应用品牌控制，并使用各种视频模板来实现您的创意构想，使复杂的动画和专业视频制作对所有创作者都变得触手可及。

数字创作者能否使用HeyGen高效生成高质量视频？

当然！HeyGen 旨在提高效率，使数字内容创作者能够迅速生成高质量视频。我们直观的平台，结合强大的人工智能功能和现成的视频模板，大大简化了从脚本到最终成品的创作过程，使您能够快速且精确地创作视频。