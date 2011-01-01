3d 动画视频制作器 轻松创建令人惊叹的3D视频
使用我们直观的AI动画制作器和脚本到视频的文本转换功能，轻松创建专业的3D营销视频动画。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 通过提供一款高级的 AI 动画制作工具，彻底改变了 3d 动画视频制作的格局。它的直观平台简化了使用 AI 从视频制作复杂的 3D 动画的过程，使得无需广泛的动画软件知识就能快速创建专业的营销视频。
制作高影响力的营销视频.
Leverage AI-powered video creation to quickly design compelling advertisements that capture attention and drive conversions for your campaigns.
创建引人入胜的社交媒体内容.
Easily produce dynamic social media videos and short clips to boost engagement and grow your online presence without complex animation software.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化成为AI动画制作者的过程的？
HeyGen 让数字内容创作者能够利用其先进的 AI 驱动文本到动画功能，轻松制作高质量的 AI 动画视频。这个直观的平台允许您将脚本转换成引人入胜的视觉内容，无需复杂的动画软件。
我可以使用HeyGen为我的动画视频创建自定义角色吗？
是的，HeyGen通过多样化的AI化身支持角色设计，可以根据您的特定品牌需求进行定制。您可以从不同的风格和声音中选择，为您的营销视频和其他内容创建独特的主持人。
HeyGen为高效视频场景创作提供了哪些功能？
HeyGen提供了丰富的视频模板选择和强大的场景创建工具，简化了专业动画视频的制作过程。用户可以轻松结合不同的元素和背景来构建引人入胜的叙事。
HeyGen是一个有效的在线视频编辑器，用于制作AI动画内容吗？
当然，HeyGen 是一个全面的在线视频编辑器，专为创建动态的 AI 动画视频而设计。它的用户友好界面和先进的 AI 功能使其成为数字内容创作者高效制作精美内容的理想选择。