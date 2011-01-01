Telegram 魅力的なコンテンツのためのグループビデオクリエーター
AIビデオジェネレーターを使用して、あなたのスクリプトを魅力的なビジュアルストーリーに変えるグループビデオを作成しましょう。
クリエイティブ・モーター
機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する
Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。
ネイティブビデオの作成
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
構造と目的を持って建てられた
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
ユースケース
HeyGenは、Telegramグループ用のビデオを作成する方法を革命的に変えます。AIビデオジェネレーターを活用して、魅力的なコンテンツを生成し、簡単にビデオを作成できます。
魅力的なグループコンテンツの作成.
Quickly generate compelling videos and animated stickers to captivate your Telegram group members, fostering dynamic interactions and sharing.
向上した教育と訓練.
Leverage AI video generators to create educational content that significantly boosts engagement and retention within your Telegram learning groups.
よくある質問
HeyGenはプロフェッショナルなビデオの編集と作成をどのように容易にしますか？
HeyGenは、AIを搭載した高度なビデオジェネレーターを使用して、ユーザーが効率的にビデオコンテンツを生成できるように力を与えています。当社のプラットフォームは、シーンの簡単なカスタマイズ、ビデオセクションのトリミングなど、ビデオ編集の堅牢な機能を提供し、プロフェッショナルな基準を満たすビデオを作成できます。
HeyGenは字幕と異なるアスペクト比でエクスポートできますか？
はい、HeyGenは完全なエクスポートオプションを提供しており、あなたのスクリプトから自動生成された字幕を含むエクスポート機能があります。また、ビデオのサイズを異なるアスペクト比に変更して、あらゆるプラットフォームに最適化されたコンテンツを確保することもできます。
HeyGenがビデオ制作のために提供する人工知能アバターや自然言語処理の能力にはどのようなものがありますか？
HeyGenは高度な人工知能アバターと自然言語処理を使用して、テキストを魅力的なビデオプレゼンテーションに変換します。当社のプラットフォームでは、さまざまなビデオモデルオプションから選択し、リアルな話し方と表現であなたのスクリプトに命を吹き込むことができます。
HeyGenは、ビデオ作成のためのブランドカスタマイズと豊富なマルチメディアリソースをサポートしていますか？
もちろんです。HeyGenは強力なブランドコントロールを統合しており、ビデオ作成の際にあなたのロゴやブランドカラーを取り入れることができます。さらに、豊富なメディアライブラリとストックサポートが利用可能で、高品質なアセットでプロジェクトを強化できます。