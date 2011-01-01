Telegram 魅力的なコンテンツのためのグループビデオクリエーター

AIビデオジェネレーターを使用して、あなたのスクリプトを魅力的なビジュアルストーリーに変えるグループビデオを作成しましょう。

小規模企業のオーナー向けに、AIビデオジェネレーターがコンテンツ制作をどのように最適化するかを説明する1分間の解説ビデオを制作してください。ビジュアルスタイルはプロフェッショナルでクリーンであり、権威あるイメージと明瞭で簡潔なナレーションが必要です。HeyGenのテキストからビデオへの機能を使用して、マーケティングテキストを迅速に説得力のあるビデオに変換してください。

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

クリエイティブ・モーター

機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する

Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

構造と目的を持って建てられた

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

レビュー

テレグラムでビデオグループを作成する方法

HeyGenの強力なAI機能を使って、Telegramグループ用の魅力的なビデオを簡単に作成し、視聴者にとってよりダイナミックで魅力的なコミュニケーションを実現します。

1
Step 1
テキストからビデオを作成する
HeyGenの「スクリプトからビデオへ」機能を使用して、スクリプトを入力し始めると、Telegramグループ用のビデオの初期ドラフトが即座に生成されます。これにより、迅速にビデオコンテンツを生成することができます。
2
Step 2
AIプレゼンターを選んでカスタマイズしよう
幅広い「AIアバター」から選択して、あなたのメッセージがプロフェッショナルで魅力的な方法で画面上で伝えられるようにしてください。これらはあなたのビデオモデルとして機能します。
3
Step 3
ブランドと字幕を適用する
HeyGenの「ブランドコントロール（ロゴ、色）」を使用して、一貫した外観を強化してください。アクセシビリティと視聴者のエンゲージメントを向上させるために、「自動字幕/キャプション」を追加し、Telegramで字幕付きでエクスポートする準備ができています。
4
Step 4
グループビデオをエクスポートする
ビデオをエクスポートして作成を完了します。"アスペクト比とエクスポートのリサイズ"オプションを簡単に調整して、Telegramの要件にぴったり合うようにし、Telegramで共有する準備ができます。

ユースケース

HeyGenは、Telegramグループ用のビデオを作成する方法を革命的に変えます。AIビデオジェネレーターを活用して、魅力的なコンテンツを生成し、簡単にビデオを作成できます。

コミュニティコミュニケーションにインスピレーションを与える

.

Create powerful, inspiring video messages effortlessly, using our video generator to uplift and motivate your Telegram group community.

background image

よくある質問

HeyGenはプロフェッショナルなビデオの編集と作成をどのように容易にしますか？

HeyGenは、AIを搭載した高度なビデオジェネレーターを使用して、ユーザーが効率的にビデオコンテンツを生成できるように力を与えています。当社のプラットフォームは、シーンの簡単なカスタマイズ、ビデオセクションのトリミングなど、ビデオ編集の堅牢な機能を提供し、プロフェッショナルな基準を満たすビデオを作成できます。

HeyGenは字幕と異なるアスペクト比でエクスポートできますか？

はい、HeyGenは完全なエクスポートオプションを提供しており、あなたのスクリプトから自動生成された字幕を含むエクスポート機能があります。また、ビデオのサイズを異なるアスペクト比に変更して、あらゆるプラットフォームに最適化されたコンテンツを確保することもできます。

HeyGenがビデオ制作のために提供する人工知能アバターや自然言語処理の能力にはどのようなものがありますか？

HeyGenは高度な人工知能アバターと自然言語処理を使用して、テキストを魅力的なビデオプレゼンテーションに変換します。当社のプラットフォームでは、さまざまなビデオモデルオプションから選択し、リアルな話し方と表現であなたのスクリプトに命を吹き込むことができます。

HeyGenは、ビデオ作成のためのブランドカスタマイズと豊富なマルチメディアリソースをサポートしていますか？

もちろんです。HeyGenは強力なブランドコントロールを統合しており、ビデオ作成の際にあなたのロゴやブランドカラーを取り入れることができます。さらに、豊富なメディアライブラリとストックサポートが利用可能で、高品質なアセットでプロジェクトを強化できます。