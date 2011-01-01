ストーリーテリング ビデオクリエーター：アニメーションと魅力的なビジュアルストーリーを作成する
私たちの簡単なAIビデオメーカーを使用して、劇的なアニメーションビデオやビジュアルストーリーを簡単に作成できます。これには、スクリプトからビデオへの強力なテキスト変換機能が備わっています。
クリエイティブ・モーター
機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが働く
Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。
ネイティブビデオの作成
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
構造と目的を持って建てられた
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
ユースケース
HeyGenは説得力のあるビジュアルストーリー作成を簡素化します。私たちのAIナレーションビデオクリエーターは、ユーザーがどんな物語にも高品質でダイナミックなビデオを簡単に作成できるようにし、複雑なビデオ編集をシンプルにします。
AIによって強化された歴史的な物語.
Vividly bring historical events to life with AI-powered video storytelling, creating engaging visual narratives that captivate and educate audiences.
顧客成功事例.
Transform customer testimonials into powerful visual stories using AI, effectively showcasing success and building trust with prospective clients.
よくある質問
HeyGenが私のナラティブビデオ制作プロセスをどのように改善できるのか？
HeyGenでは、脚本をプロフェッショナルなビデオに変えることで、簡単に魅力的なビジュアルストーリーを作成することができます。ナラティブビデオクリエーターとしての進んだ機能を持つHeyGenは、AIアバターやテキストからビデオへの技術を活用して、効率的にあなたの物語を生き生きとさせます。
HeyGenはテキストからアニメーションビデオを作成するのを手伝ってくれますか？
もちろん！HeyGenは、テキストスクリプトから直接アニメーションビデオを生成することに優れた強力なAIビデオクリエーターです。その革新的なテキストからビデオへの機能と多様なテンプレートにより、プロセスはスムーズで魅力的になります。
HeyGenを使いやすいビデオ作成ツールにするのは何ですか？
HeyGenは使いやすいビデオ作成ツールとして設計されており、直感的なオンラインビデオエディターを提供して、制作ワークフローを簡素化します。事前に構築されたテンプレートとAIのスマート機能を使用して、複雑な編集スキルを必要とせずに迅速に高品質のビデオを制作することができます。
HeyGenはプロフェッショナルなソーシャルメディアのビジュアルストーリーをどのようにサポートしていますか？
HeyGenは、ソーシャルメディアプラットフォーム専用に設計されたプロフェッショナルなビジュアルストーリーを作成するのに理想的なビデオクリエーターです。ブランドの重要なコントロール、例えばロゴや色、アスペクト比のサイズ変更を提供し、あなたのコンテンツがすべてのチャンネルで洗練され、一貫性のある見た目になることを保証します。