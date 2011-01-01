あなたのRobloxでの成功のための究極のプロモーションビデオクリエーター

人工知能を活用して、あなたの脚本から簡単に魅力的なRobloxのプロモーションビデオを作成し、ゲームのアイデアをHeyGenのテキストからビデオへの魔法で素晴らしいトレーラーに変換しましょう。

30秒間の鮮やかなデモを「Robloxプロモーションビデオメーカー」を使って作成し、10歳から16歳の若いRobloxゲーム開発者を対象にしてください。ビデオはエネルギッシュでグリッド状の美学を持ち、スムーズなトランジションが特徴で、活気のある電子音楽のバックグラウンドミュージックと熱狂的なナレーションで補完されている必要があります。"スクリプトからビデオへのテキスト"を使用して、脚本をダイナミックなビジュアルストーリーに変換する簡単さを強調し、インパクトのあるメッセージのために"オフボイス生成"を活用してください。

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

クリエイティブ・モーター

機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する

Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

構造と目的を持って建てられた

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

レビュー

Robloxのプロモーションビデオクリエーターの仕組み

AIによって強化されたツールを使用して、魅力的なRobloxプロモーションビデオを素早く作成し、より広い視聴者にあなたのゲームを生き生きとさせましょう。

1
Step 1
あなたの脚本を作成してください
HeyGenでビデオのスクリプトを書き始めるか、貼り付けてください。私たちのAIは自動的にテキストをダイナミックなビデオコンテンツに変換し、Robloxのプロモーションビデオ作成のための強力な基盤として機能します。
2
Step 2
ビジュアルを選んでください
Robloxのゲームをより良く表現するために、いくつかのテンプレートやシーンから選んでビデオを改善しましょう。Robloxのシーンの美学に合わせて背景やデザインをカスタマイズし、ターゲットプレイヤーを引き付けましょう。
3
Step 3
魅力的なオーディオを追加する
高品質のボイスオーバー生成であなたの脚本に命を吹き込みましょう。プロモーションをナレーションするためのAIボイスの範囲から選択し、メッセージが明確であることを確認し、Robloxの視聴者向けに魅力的なビデオの作成に貢献してください。
4
Step 4
動画をエクスポートして共有する
Robloxのビデオクリエータープロジェクトを完成させましょう。アスペクト比のリサイズとエクスポート機能を使用して、様々なプラットフォーム向けのプロモーションビデオを準備し、あなたのゲームを世界に向けて披露する準備をしましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenは、AIを活用して制作プロセスを迅速化することで、あなたのビジョンをダイナミックなRobloxのプロモーションビデオに変換します。私たちの強力なAIビデオジェネレーターを使用して、魅力的で魅了するRobloxのビデオやアニメーションを効率的に生成します。

プレイヤーに感動を与える

.

Design visually striking and motivational videos that build anticipation and drive enthusiasm for your new Roblox games and updates.

background image

よくある質問

HeyGenがRobloxのプロモーションビデオ作成をどのように簡単にできるのか？

HeyGenは、あなたのスクリプトを魅力的なビジュアルに変換し、AIアバター、ナレーション、さまざまなシーンテンプレートを使用して、魅力的なRobloxプロモーションビデオを簡単に作成するプロセスを簡素化します。これにより、効率を求めるクリエイターにとって理想的なRobloxビデオジェネレーターとなります。

HeyGenがRobloxのアニメーションを向上させるために提供する機能は何ですか？

HeyGenは、リアルなAIアバターやダブルボイスを使ってテキストを魅力的なシーンに変換し、よりダイナミックでリアルな動きをRobloxのビデオプロジェクトにもたらします。その高度な機能は、Robloxでアニメーションを作成するどんなクリエイターにとっても強力なツールとなります。

HeyGenのAIを使用してRobloxのビデオを生成するプロセスは何ですか？

HeyGenを使用すると、シナリオを入力するだけで簡単にプロフェッショナルなRobloxビデオを作成できます。AIメディア生成機能が、AIアバター、ナレーション、カスタマイズ可能なシーンを備えた洗練されたビデオを生成し、ビデオ制作の努力を簡素化します。

HeyGenは私のプロジェクトのためにカスタムRobloxシーンを作成するのを手伝ってくれますか？

はい、HeyGenでは、Robloxのシーンに魅力的なビジュアルをデザインするためのカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートと充実したメディアライブラリを提供しています。また、ブランドの要素を取り入れて、プロモーションビデオがゲームのエステティックに完璧に合うようにすることもできます。