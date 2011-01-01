質問 ビデオメーカー：インタラクティブなクイズを素早く作成

迅速に魅力的でインタラクティブなビデオクイズを生成し、私たちの高度なAIアバターを活用してエンゲージメントを高めます。

ソーシャルメディア向けに、クイックで魅力的なコンテンツが好きな若者をターゲットにした、活気ある30秒のトリビア動画を作成してください。大胆な色彩とスピーディーなトランジションで視覚的に刺激的な体験をデザインし、アップビートなエレクトロニックサウンドトラックを加えて、動画のエンゲージメントを真に高めましょう。HeyGenの豊富な「テンプレート＆シーン」を利用して、楽しいトリビア動画を素早く組み立ててください。

See What Video Agent Can Create

クリエイティブエンジン

クルーもカットもなし。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが働いています

エージェントは、単一のプロンプトを完全なビデオに変換するために作られた最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

プロンプト-ネイティブビデオ制作

プロンプト-ネイティブビデオ制作

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

構造と意図を持って作られた

構造と意図を持って作られた

クエスチョンビデオメーカーの仕組み

AIが生成する質問で、あなたのビデオをシームレスに魅力的なインタラクティブクイズに変え、プラットフォーム全体で視聴者の参加と知識の定着を向上させます。

1
Step 1
あなたのビデオ基盤を作成する
まず、基本となるビデオコンテンツの作成から始めましょう。弊社の強力な「スクリプトからテキストへのビデオ」機能を利用して、テキストをダイナミックなAIビデオに素早く変換するか、または既存の映像をアップロードしてください。
2
Step 2
インタラクティブな質問を生成する
ビデオコンテンツに基づいて自動的に質問を生成するAIビデオクイズジェネレーターを活用するか、任意のセグメントに選択式の質問を手動で追加してください。
3
Step 3
クイズ体験をカスタマイズする
クイズをあなたのニーズに合わせてカスタマイズしましょう。クイズの質問をカスタマイズし、タイミングを調整し、ブランディングコントロールを適用して、一貫性のあるプロフェッショナルな外観を確保します。
4
Step 4
あなたの観客を輸出して、参加させよう
インタラクティブなビデオクイズの仕上げを行いましょう。アスペクト比のリサイズやエクスポートを利用して、様々なソーシャルメディアプラットフォームに最適化し、ビデオエンゲージメントを高める準備をしましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenのAIビデオクイズジェネレーターとしての革新的な機能を活用して、コンテンツの可能性を最大限に引き出しましょう。インタラクティブなビデオクイズや魅力的なクイズビデオを簡単に作成し、究極の質問ビデオメーカーとして、努力せずにビデオエンゲージメントを高めることができます。

魅力的なソーシャルメディアクイズを作成する

魅力的なソーシャルメディアクイズを作成する

background image

よくある質問

HeyGenを使って魅力的なビデオクイズを作成するにはどうすればいいですか？

HeyGenは、インタラクティブなビデオクイズを簡単にデザインできる高度なAIビデオクイズジェネレーターです。AIアバターやカスタマイズ可能なシーンを活用して、YouTubeのようなプラットフォームで視聴者を魅了し、ビデオエンゲージメントを高めましょう。

HeyGenを使用してクイズの質問と形式をカスタマイズできますか？

もちろんです！HeyGenの強力なビデオエディターを使用すると、選択式の問題を含むクイズの質問を完全にカスタマイズできます。AIによる質問を生成することも、ブランドや学習目標にぴったり合わせるために自分のコンテンツを入力することもできます。

HeyGenがビデオクイズメーカーに提供するAI機能は何ですか？

HeyGenはAIパワードテクノロジーを活用して、ビデオクイズ作成プロセスを合理化します。そのAIアバターは質問を提示でき、AIがビデオクイズのスクリプトコンテンツ生成を支援し、作成を迅速かつ効率的にします。

HeyGenはソーシャルメディアプラットフォーム用のトリビア動画の作成をサポートしていますか？

はい、HeyGenは様々なソーシャルメディアプラットフォームに最適化されたダイナミックなトリビア動画を制作するための優れた質問動画メーカーです。簡単にリサイズして、リーチと視聴者参加を最大化するためにビデオクイズをエクスポートできます。