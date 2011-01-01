Pinterest 驚くべきビジュアルストーリーのためのビデオクリエーター

オンラインで簡単に使用できるビデオ作成ツールを活用して、Pinterestでのマーケティングを変革しましょう。強力なAIアバターを利用して、あなたのショートビデオを際立たせます。

DIY愛好家や職人向けに、シンプルだがクリエイティブなホームデコレーションプロジェクトを紹介する45秒の短いインスピレーションビデオを作成してください。ビジュアルスタイルは明るく励ましのあるもので、背景には活気のある音楽と、HeyGenのオフボイス作成機能を使用して生成されたクリアでフレンドリーなナレーションで、視聴者を各ステップを通して導き、彼らも自分の作品で「Pinterest用ビデオクリエーター」になれると感じさせます。
クリエイティブ・モーター

機材なし。編集なし。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが働いている

エージェントは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変えるために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

構造と目的を持って建てられた

レビュー

Pinterestのビデオクリエーターの仕組み

数分でPinterest向けの魅力的で高品質なビデオを作成しましょう。あなたのアイデアを目立つ魅力的なピンに変えて、結果を生み出します。

1
Step 1
Pinterestのビデオテンプレートを選択してください
Pinterestのさまざまなカテゴリーに合わせて設計された多様なライブラリのテンプレートやプロフェッショナルなシーンから選択してください。プリセットデザインから始めるか、ゼロから始めてあなたのビジョンを概念化してください。
2
Step 2
魅力的なコンテンツを追加する
選んだテンプレートにあなたのスクリプトを埋めて、私たちのスクリプトからビデオへの機能でそれに命を吹き込みましょう。自分のメディアを取り入れるか、視覚効果を高めるために私たちの広範なストックライブラリを探索してください。
3
Step 3
ピンを洗練させ、ブランドを打ち出す
ブランドのユニークな要素を活用して、ビデオをパーソナライズしましょう。ブランディングコントロールを使用して、ロゴ、特定の色、フォントを追加し、Pinterestでの一貫したマーケティングを実現するために、各ビデオがあなたのアイデンティティに沿ったものになるようにしてください。
4
Step 4
Pinterestへエクスポートする
ビデオが完成したら、アスペクト比のリサイズとエクスポートを使用して、Pinterestの縦型フォーマットに最適化してください。高解像度で短いビデオをダウンロードし、プラットフォームで注目を集める準備をしましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenはPinterest用の強力なビデオ作成ツールとして機能し、オンラインでのビデオ作成を簡素化して、Pinterestでの効果的なマーケティングのために魅力的な短いビデオを簡単に作成するのを助けます。

オーディエンスを魅力的なピンでインスパイアしよう

よくある質問

HeyGenがPinterest用の強力なビデオクリエーターとしてどのように機能するのか？

HeyGenは直感的に操作できる人工知能を搭載したプラットフォームで、迅速かつ効率的にPinterest向けの魅力的なビデオを作成することができます。テキストをダイナミックなビデオコンテンツに変換し、Pinterest向けのビデオ作成ツールとしてマーケティングニーズに強力なサポートを提供します。

HeyGenがPinterestのビデオ作成に提供する革新的な特徴は何ですか？

HeyGenは、AIアバターとテキストからビデオへの機能を使用してPinterest用のビデオ作成プロセスを簡素化し、複雑なビデオ編集ツールを必要とせずにプロフェッショナルなコンテンツを生成することができます。当社のプラットフォームはオンラインでのビデオ作成を強化し、目を引くピンの制作時間を大幅に短縮します。

HeyGenのテンプレートとブランドツールを使用してPinterest用のビデオをカスタマイズできますか？

もちろん、HeyGenはPinterest用の幅広いビデオテンプレートと、ロゴや色のカスタマイズを含む強力なブランドコントロールを提供しており、あなたのビデオがブランドアイデンティティと完全に一致するようにします。これらの多用途ツールは、ソーシャルメディア用のユニークでプロフェッショナルなビデオを制作するのに役立ちます。

HeyGenはPinterestの短いビデオに必要な特定のフォーマットをサポートしていますか？

はい、HeyGenはPinterestのようなソーシャルメディアプラットフォームに適した高品質の短いビデオを生成するように設計されています。アスペクト比を簡単に調整し、Pinterestでの最大のエンゲージメントを得るために最適化された形式でコンテンツをエクスポートできます。これにより、ビデオクリエーターとしての経験が完璧になります。