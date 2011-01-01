モーション グラフィックスビデオメーカー：アニメーションビデオを簡単に作成

私たちのAIビデオクリエーターを使用して、あなたのアイデアを魅力的なアニメーションビデオに変えましょう。スクリプトからテキストをビデオに変換することで、迅速な制作を実現します。

技術に精通した若い専門家向けに、最先端のソフトウェア機能を紹介するための、45秒間の説得力のあるアニメーションビデオを作成してください。ビジュアルスタイルは洗練されており、モダンでテンポが速く、動きのあるグラフィックを使用して複雑な概念を視覚的に説明し、活気のある電子音楽のサウンドトラックを取り入れてください。HeyGenの強力なテキストからビデオへの機能を使用して、あなたのアイデアをプロフェッショナルなボイスオーバー生成を備えた洗練されたプレゼンテーションに変換してください。
クリエイティブ・モーター

機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する

Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

構造と目的を持って建てられた

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

モーショングラフィックスビデオクリエーターの仕組み

私たちの直感的なオンラインビデオクリエーターを使用して、簡単に素晴らしいモーショングラフィックスビデオやアニメーションコンテンツを作成し、あなたのアイデアを迅速に実現させましょう。

Step 1
テンプレートを選択してください
動きのあるプロフェッショナルなグラフィックテンプレートの広範なライブラリから選択するか、または白紙のキャンバスから始めてあなたの創造を加速させましょう。
Step 2
あなたのコンテンツを追加してください
テキスト、画像、ビデオを挿入してください。HeyGenのAI機能を活用して、カスタマイズされたナレーションやアニメーション要素でプロジェクトを向上させましょう。
Step 3
マークと効果を適用する
ビデオを直感的なビデオエディターを使用して調整してください。ブランドコントロールを適用し、色を調整し、アニメーションプレゼンテーションを完璧にするために字幕を追加してください。
Step 4
あなたの作品をエクスポートしてください
プロジェクトを完了して、高品質のアニメーションビデオをダウンロードしてください。さまざまなプラットフォームに合わせてサイズを変更し、魅力的なモーショングラフィックスを簡単に共有しましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenのAIビデオクリエーターは、プロフェッショナルなモーショングラフィックスとアニメーションビデオの作成を簡素化します。直感的なツールとテンプレートを使用して、簡単に魅力的なコンテンツを制作できます。

学習と教育を改善する

Improve training engagement and retention by creating dynamic, AI-powered animated presentations and explanatory videos with compelling motion graphics.

よくある質問

HeyGenが魅力的なアニメーションビデオを作成するのをどうやって助けてくれるのですか？

HeyGenでは、直感的なビデオクリエーターと豊富なプロフェッショナルテンプレートライブラリを使用して、努力せずに印象的なアニメーションビデオを簡単に作成できます。単にスクリプトから始めて、AIアバターを選択し、高品質のアニメーションビデオを生成します。

HeyGen IAをモーショングラフィックスやビデオ制作に使用していますか？

はい、HeyGenは高度な人工知能を活用して動きのあるグラフィックやビデオの作成を最適化し、ユーザーがリアルなAIアバターを使ってテキストからビデオへ変換し、自然なナレーションを生成することを可能にします。これにより、HeyGenはさまざまなコンテンツニーズに対応する賢いオンラインビデオクリエーターになります。

HeyGenではどのようなカスタマイズと編集機能を提供していますか？

HeyGenは、ロゴや色を取り入れるためのブランドコントロールを含む広範な編集機能を提供し、豊富なメディアライブラリも備えています。さらに、さまざまなプラットフォームに合わせてビデオのサイズを異なるアスペクト比に変更することができ、HeyGenを多用途に対応するビデオエディターにしています。

ビデオプロジェクトを始めるためのテンプレートはありますか？

もちろんです！HeyGenでは、プロフェッショナルなビデオテンプレートやアニメーションビデオテンプレートを幅広く提供しており、あなたのクリエイティブなプロセスを開始するのに役立ちます。これらのテンプレートは、アニメーションプレゼンテーションからソーシャルメディア用の魅力的なビデオまで、多様なコンテンツを作成するのに最適です。