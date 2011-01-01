Create Touching Tributes with Our Memorial Slideshow Video Maker
心を込めた追悼ビデオを簡単に作成しましょう。直感的な編集ツールとカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートやシーンを使用して、写真、ビデオクリップ、音楽、テキストを追加して、故人を称えましょう。
クリエイティブエンジン
クルーなし。カットなし。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが働いているだけ
エージェントは、単一のプロンプトを完全なビデオに変換するために作られた最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。
プロンプト-ネイティブビデオ制作
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
構造と意図を持って作られています
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
ユースケース
HeyGenを使用すると、大切な写真やビデオクリップを感動的な追悼ビデオに簡単に変換して、心のこもった追悼スライドショー動画を簡単に作成できます。高度なAIを使用して、故人を讃える追悼ビデオを労力をかけずに作成できます。
共有可能な追悼ビデオを作成する.
Quickly generate engaging memorial videos and clips to easily share the cherished memories of loved loved ones with family and friends across social platforms.
パーソナライズされた人生の物語を作る.
Utilize AI-powered video storytelling to bring a loved one's unique journey to life, creating deeply personal narratives that honor their memory.
よくある質問
HeyGenを使って心からの追悼ビデオを作成するにはどうすればいいですか？
HeyGenは感動的なトリビュートビデオを作成するプロセスを簡素化します。大切な写真やビデオクリップを簡単に組み合わせ、音楽やテキストを追加し、さらにAI生成のボイスオーバーを使用してあなたの物語を語ることができます。これにより、HeyGenは強力で直感的なトリビュートビデオメーカーになります。
HeyGenを使って個人的な思い出を反映したビデオをカスタマイズできますか？
はい、HeyGenでは、本当に個人的な追悼スライドショー動画をカスタマイズするための幅広い編集ツールを提供しています。さまざまなビデオテーマから選択し、ブランディング要素を調整し、独自の思い出の本質を捉えるためにメディアを簡単に配置することができます。
HeyGenが追悼ビデオの作成に対応しているメディアタイプは何ですか？
HeyGenは多様なメディアをサポートしており、個人の写真やビデオクリップをシームレスに組み込むことができます。また、HeyGenの広範なストックミュージックライブラリを利用するか、自分の音楽をアップロードして、追悼ビデオにぴったりのサウンドトラックを作成することもできます。
HeyGenは、スライドショー作成ツールを超えた独自の追悼メッセージの提示方法を提供していますか？
従来のスライドショーを超えて、HeyGenは進んだ機能を使って追悼ビデオを際立たせるユニークな方法を提供します。HeyGenのAIアバターを活用して、テキストから心のこもった追悼の言葉やパーソナライズされたメッセージを伝えることができ、追悼ビデオ制作に特別で印象的な次元を加えることができます。