デスクトップ用ビデオクリエーター： 高品質なコンテンツの編集と制作

スクリプトからビデオへの強力なテキスト変換機能を含む使いやすいデスクトップビデオクリエーターを使用して、あなたのアイデアを簡単に洗練されたビデオに変えましょう。

新規ユーザーがデスクトップビデオクリエーターの力を迅速に理解できるように、説得力のある1分間の紹介ビデオを作成してください。その使いやすさを示してください。ターゲットオーディエンスは、明確で直接的なビデオソリューションを求める小規模企業のオーナーやマーケティング専門家です。ビジュアルスタイルはクリーンで明るく、ステップバイステップの明瞭なアニメーションを提示し、フレンドリーで情報に富んだナレーションで補完する必要があります。HeyGenのテキストからビデオへの機能を活用して、効率的にナレーションと画面上のテキストを制作してください。
クリエイティブ・モーター

機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活動中

Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

ネイティブビデオの作成

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

構造と目的を持って建てられた

構造と目的を持って建てられた

レビュー

デスクトップ用ビデオクリエーターの仕組み

直感的なデスクトップビデオクリエーターを使用して、簡単にアイデアをプロフェッショナルなビデオに変換しましょう。強力な編集ツールとAIによって強化されたツールが満載です。

1
Step 1
あなたのプロジェクトを作成してください
私たちの広範なテンプレートとシーンのライブラリを利用して始めるか、またはあなた自身のメディアをアップロードしてビデオ作成を開始してください。
2
Step 2
魅力的なコンテンツを追加する
テキストからビデオへのスクリプトを統合するか、またはAIアバターを使用してダイナミックなビジュアルであなたの物語を生き生きとさせましょう。
3
Step 3
視覚的な改善を適用する
ブランドコントロールを適用し、ロゴと色を含めて、ビデオコンテンツ全体にプロフェッショナルで一貫した外観を保持します。
4
Step 4
あなたの傑作をエクスポートしましょう
プロジェクトを完成させ、さまざまな比率と解像度のビデオをエクスポートして、異なるプラットフォームで共有する準備をしましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenはデスクトップビデオクリエーターを再定義し、シームレスなビデオ作成のためのAIによって強化されたビデオエディターを提供しています。これは効率的に素晴らしいコンテンツを生産するために使いやすいツールです。

向上した教育と訓練

向上した教育と訓練

よくある質問

HeyGenはユーザーのビデオ作成をどのように簡単にしていますか？

HeyGenは、ビデオ作成を直感的かつ効率的にするためにAIによって強化されたツールを活用しています。ユーザーは、AIアバターやテキストからビデオへの機能を使用して、脚本を魅力的なビデオに変換することができ、ビデオ編集プロセス全体を迅速化します。

HeyGenは字幕やブランディングのような高度なビデオ編集機能を提供できますか？

間違いなく、HeyGenは自動字幕生成やキャプションなどの高度な機能を提供する頑丈なビデオエディターです。さらに、完全なブランドコントロールを提供し、さまざまなアスペクト比のビデオをエクスポートする前にロゴや色を組み込むことができます。

HeyGenがビデオプロジェクトを向上させるために提供するリソースは何ですか？

HeyGenは、ユーザーが魅力的なビデオコンテンツを作成するのを助けるために、豊富なテンプレートとシーンのライブラリと、広範なメディアライブラリサポートを提供しています。これらのリソースを使用すると、ゼロからプロフェッショナルな品質のビデオを迅速に制作することができます。

HeyGenはビデオ作成ツールでAIアバターや音声合成を使用していますか？

HeyGenは、あなたのスクリプトに命を吹き込むために、洗練された人工知能アバターと高度な音声生成を統合しています。この革新的な機能により、従来の撮影が不要で、ダイナミックでパーソナライズされたビデオコンテンツを実現できます。