デスクトップ用ビデオクリエーター： 高品質なコンテンツの編集と制作
スクリプトからビデオへの強力なテキスト変換機能を含む使いやすいデスクトップビデオクリエーターを使用して、あなたのアイデアを簡単に洗練されたビデオに変えましょう。
クリエイティブ・モーター
機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活動中
Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。
ネイティブビデオの作成
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
構造と目的を持って建てられた
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
ユースケース
HeyGenはデスクトップビデオクリエーターを再定義し、シームレスなビデオ作成のためのAIによって強化されたビデオエディターを提供しています。これは効率的に素晴らしいコンテンツを生産するために使いやすいツールです。
高性能な広告の作成.
Create high-performing video advertisements rapidly with AI, boosting marketing efforts effectively.
ソーシャルメディア向けの魅力的なコンテンツ.
Generate captivating social media videos and clips efficiently, enhancing your online presence effortlessly.
よくある質問
HeyGenはユーザーのビデオ作成をどのように簡単にしていますか？
HeyGenは、ビデオ作成を直感的かつ効率的にするためにAIによって強化されたツールを活用しています。ユーザーは、AIアバターやテキストからビデオへの機能を使用して、脚本を魅力的なビデオに変換することができ、ビデオ編集プロセス全体を迅速化します。
HeyGenは字幕やブランディングのような高度なビデオ編集機能を提供できますか？
間違いなく、HeyGenは自動字幕生成やキャプションなどの高度な機能を提供する頑丈なビデオエディターです。さらに、完全なブランドコントロールを提供し、さまざまなアスペクト比のビデオをエクスポートする前にロゴや色を組み込むことができます。
HeyGenがビデオプロジェクトを向上させるために提供するリソースは何ですか？
HeyGenは、ユーザーが魅力的なビデオコンテンツを作成するのを助けるために、豊富なテンプレートとシーンのライブラリと、広範なメディアライブラリサポートを提供しています。これらのリソースを使用すると、ゼロからプロフェッショナルな品質のビデオを迅速に制作することができます。
HeyGenはビデオ作成ツールでAIアバターや音声合成を使用していますか？
HeyGenは、あなたのスクリプトに命を吹き込むために、洗練された人工知能アバターと高度な音声生成を統合しています。この革新的な機能により、従来の撮影が不要で、ダイナミックでパーソナライズされたビデオコンテンツを実現できます。