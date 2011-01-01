キャンペーン リキャップビデオメーカー：迅速に魅力的なハイライトを作成
キャンペーンのインパクトのあるサマリービデオを、カスタマイズ可能なテンプレートやシーンを使って簡単に作成し、ソーシャルメディアでの共有に最適化しましょう。
クリエイティブ・モーター
機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する
Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。
ネイティブビデオの作成
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
構造と目的を持って建てられた
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
ユースケース
HeyGenでは、魅力的なキャンペーンサマリービデオの作成が簡単になります。私たちのAIビデオメーカーは、キャンペーンのハイライトを労力なく魅力的なサマリーに変換し、簡単に共有できます。
ソーシャルメディアの魅力的な要約.
Create compelling social media recaps, quickly transforming campaign content into shareable, engaging videos for all platforms.
展示キャンペーンの成功.
Highlight campaign victories and customer testimonials, producing captivating AI videos that celebrate achievements and build trust.
よくある質問
HeyGenが魅力的な要約ビデオを作成するのをどうやって助けてくれるのですか？
HeyGenでは、直感的なオンラインビデオクリエーターを使用して、魅力的なサマリービデオを簡単に作成できます。完全にカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートと人工知能の機能を活用して、あなたのスクリプトをダイナミックなビジュアルストーリーに変換し、複雑なビデオ作成をシンプルで非常にクリエイティブなものにします。
HeyGenはさまざまな種類のビデオ要約用のテンプレートを提供していますか？
はい、HeyGenはマーケティングキャンペーンからイベントの要約まで、完全にカスタマイズ可能な様々なビデオサマリーテンプレートのライブラリを提供しています。これらのテンプレートを簡単にあなた自身のメディア、ブランド、テキストアニメーションで適応させ、視聴者と共鳴するユニークな注目ビデオを作成できます。
HeyGenが提供するAI編集ツールで要約ビデオを作成するにはどうすればいいですか？
HeyGenは、AIアバターやテキストからビデオへのスマート変換を含む、あなたのビデオサマリー作成を加速するための強力な編集ツールを統合しています。自動字幕、ダイナミックなテキストアニメーション、プロフェッショナルなナレーションを使用して、洗練されたクリエイティブな最終製品を生み出すためにあなたのストーリーテリングを向上させましょう。
HeyGenを使用したサマリービデオのためのソーシャルメディア最適化はどのようなものがありますか？
HeyGenは、YouTubeやTikTokなどのプラットフォームに合わせてアスペクト比を簡単に調整できるように、ソーシャルメディア向けの重要な最適化を提供します。これにより、あなたのクリエイティブなビデオ要約が完璧にフォーマットされ、共有の準備が整い、さまざまなチャンネルでの影響力と視聴者のリーチを最大化します。