キャンペーン リキャップビデオメーカー：迅速に魅力的なハイライトを作成

キャンペーンのインパクトのあるサマリービデオを、カスタマイズ可能なテンプレートやシーンを使って簡単に作成し、ソーシャルメディアでの共有に最適化しましょう。

内部関係者と会社の経営陣に向けて、最新のマーケティングキャンペーンの成功を示す60秒の魅力的なビデオサマリーを作成してください。アニメーション風でプロフェッショナルなビジュアルスタイルを使用し、ダイナミックなトランジションと祝祭的なオーディオトラックを使用してください。HeyGenの豊富なテンプレートとシーンを利用して、重要な指標とインパクトのあるビジュアルを迅速に組み立て、あなたの成果を共有しやすくしてください。
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

クリエイティブ・モーター

機材不要。編集不要。ただあなたのAIビデオエージェントが活躍する

Agentは、単一の指示を完全なビデオに変換するために設計された最初のクリエイティブエンジンです。

ネイティブビデオの作成

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

エンドツーエンドのビデオ生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

構造と目的を持って建てられた

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

レビュー

キャンペーンサマリービデオクリエーターの仕組み

HeyGenの直感的なツールを使って、印象的なキャンペーンの要約ビデオを簡単に作成し、ハイライトを共有可能なコンテンツに変換しましょう。

1
Step 1
テンプレートを選択するか、新しく始めてください
キャンペーンのビデオサマリーを作成するには、完全にカスタマイズ可能な豊富なテンプレートから選択するか、または白紙のキャンバスからゼロから始めて、あなたのビジョンを実現させてください。
2
Step 2
キャンペーンのアセットをアップロードしてください
キャンペーンのビデオ、画像、オーディオファイルを簡単に組み込めます。強力なマルチメディアライブラリがあなたのコンテンツをサポートし、整理と統合を容易にします。
3
Step 3
動画を編集ツールで向上させよう
あなたのレジュメを高度な編集ツールで完璧にしましょう。ダイナミックなテキストアニメーション、スムーズなトランジション、包括的なバックグラウンドミュージックを追加して、あなたのキャンペーンのストーリーを効果的に伝えましょう。
4
Step 4
あなたの要約をエクスポートして共有する
キャンペーンのハイライトビデオが完璧になったら、YouTube、TikTok、Instagramなどのプラットフォームに最適化された様々なフォーマットやアスペクト比でエクスポートし、成功を共有しましょう。

ユースケース

HeyGenでは、魅力的なキャンペーンサマリービデオの作成が簡単になります。私たちのAIビデオメーカーは、キャンペーンのハイライトを労力なく魅力的なサマリーに変換し、簡単に共有できます。

内部キャンペーンの要約

.

Summarize internal training campaigns and initiatives, creating AI-powered recaps that boost engagement and knowledge retention for your team.

background image

よくある質問

HeyGenが魅力的な要約ビデオを作成するのをどうやって助けてくれるのですか？

HeyGenでは、直感的なオンラインビデオクリエーターを使用して、魅力的なサマリービデオを簡単に作成できます。完全にカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートと人工知能の機能を活用して、あなたのスクリプトをダイナミックなビジュアルストーリーに変換し、複雑なビデオ作成をシンプルで非常にクリエイティブなものにします。

HeyGenはさまざまな種類のビデオ要約用のテンプレートを提供していますか？

はい、HeyGenはマーケティングキャンペーンからイベントの要約まで、完全にカスタマイズ可能な様々なビデオサマリーテンプレートのライブラリを提供しています。これらのテンプレートを簡単にあなた自身のメディア、ブランド、テキストアニメーションで適応させ、視聴者と共鳴するユニークな注目ビデオを作成できます。

HeyGenが提供するAI編集ツールで要約ビデオを作成するにはどうすればいいですか？

HeyGenは、AIアバターやテキストからビデオへのスマート変換を含む、あなたのビデオサマリー作成を加速するための強力な編集ツールを統合しています。自動字幕、ダイナミックなテキストアニメーション、プロフェッショナルなナレーションを使用して、洗練されたクリエイティブな最終製品を生み出すためにあなたのストーリーテリングを向上させましょう。

HeyGenを使用したサマリービデオのためのソーシャルメディア最適化はどのようなものがありますか？

HeyGenは、YouTubeやTikTokなどのプラットフォームに合わせてアスペクト比を簡単に調整できるように、ソーシャルメディア向けの重要な最適化を提供します。これにより、あなたのクリエイティブなビデオ要約が完璧にフォーマットされ、共有の準備が整い、さまざまなチャンネルでの影響力と視聴者のリーチを最大化します。