How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a WhatsApp Invitation Video
Learn how to make stunning WhatsApp invitation videos using HeyGen's innovative tools. Customize effortlessly and share with ease!
Choose a Video Template
Start by exploring HeyGen's extensive library of video templates tailored for various occasions, including weddings and events. Select one that matches your style to kickstart your creative process.
Customize with Text Animations
Infuse your invitation with personality by adding dynamic text animations. Craft a heartfelt message with vibrant designs to capture your invitees' attention.
Add Music and Overlays
Enhance your invitation by integrating background music and visual overlays. Choose from HeyGen’s rich media library to add an emotional touch that resonates with your audience.
Export and Share on WhatsApp
Once satisfied with your creation, export the video in MP4 format for a seamless experience. Share your captivating digital invitation directly on WhatsApp with just a click!
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen help create a WhatsApp invitation video?
HeyGen simplifies creating a captivating WhatsApp invitation video by offering customizable video templates and seamless sharing options. Enhance your invites using text animations and overlays, then export in MP4 format ready for sharing on WhatsApp.
What makes HeyGen the best invitation video maker?
HeyGen stands out as a premier invitation video maker with its AI-driven features, offering users access to diverse templates and media library support. Users can personalize their invites by adding unique voiceovers and brand elements like logos.
Can I create a wedding invitation video using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides tailored wedding invitation video templates that can be easily customized with personal touches such as photos, music, and captivating subtitles. The intuitive editor ensures a stunning result to share with loved ones.
How does HeyGen enable creativity with Digital Video Invites?
HeyGen empowers creativity through features like text-to-video from scripts and customizable branding controls. Its extensive media library and AI avatars add dynamic elements, ensuring each Digital Video Invite is both unique and engaging.
