Produce a vibrant 30-second marketing video showcasing how small business owners can easily create compelling content for their business, even without technical skills. This prompt targets entrepreneurs and marketing managers, emphasizing a fast-paced, inspiring visual style with upbeat music and clean on-screen text. Highlight HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script capability to transform ideas into a polished 'marketing video maker' masterpiece, ready to maximize impact.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Our Marketing Video Maker Works for Videographers

Effortlessly create professional marketing videos with our intuitive online video maker, designed to help videographers showcase their work and maximize their impact without needing technical skills.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a variety of professional "video templates" designed for marketing, or begin with a blank canvas. Our extensive "Templates & scenes" library provides a head start for any project.
Step 2
Add Your Media and Customize
Upload your own captivating footage and images, then easily arrange them using our intuitive "drag-and-drop tools". Customize elements to reflect your brand's unique style.
Step 3
Apply AI for Engaging Narration
Utilize "Voiceover generation" to add compelling narration with natural "AI text-to-speech generation", making your message clear and engaging.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Vision
Finalize your high-quality marketing video and utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare it for various platforms. Easily share your content across "social media" to maximize your reach.

HeyGen transforms you into an efficient marketing video maker, enabling your business to create high-quality marketing videos with ease. Our online video maker simplifies content creation, helping you maximize impact without needing advanced technical skills.

Customer Success Story Videos

Develop powerful customer testimonial videos using AI to build trust, demonstrate value, and effectively drive sales for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating high-quality marketing videos for my business?

HeyGen empowers you to become an effective online video maker, allowing anyone in your organization to create high-quality marketing videos with ease. Our intuitive platform and AI text-to-video capabilities mean you need no technical skills to maximize your brand's impact and drive sales.

What AI features does HeyGen offer to generate engaging marketing videos swiftly?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI text-to-speech generation and AI Editing to help you create videos swiftly and effectively. Utilize our extensive library of video templates and marketing templates to streamline your workflow and produce high-converting marketing videos efficiently.

Does HeyGen support custom branding and social media sharing for created videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including logo integration and custom colors, ensuring your marketing videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can easily share your high-quality videos to social media platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikToks, directly from our flexible platform.

Is HeyGen accessible for anyone in my organization to create videos?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly for anyone in your organization, regardless of their technical skills. Our online video maker features drag-and-drop tools and pre-built templates, enabling everyone to create high-quality marketing videos effortlessly for your business.

