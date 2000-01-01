Create a Video Storyboard with Ease
Unlock seamless video production with HeyGen's customizable storyboard templates. Enhance your creative vision using AI avatars and voiceover generation.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Video Storyboard Works
Create compelling video narratives with ease using our storyboard creator. Transform your vision into reality through efficient visual planning and collaboration.
Create Your Script
Start by drafting your video script, laying out the narrative elements and dialogue to set the scene for your storyboard. Ensure your vision aligns with your creative planning process, highlighting key themes and concepts.
Choose a Storyboard Template
Select from a variety of customizable storyboard templates designed for diverse video production needs. Whether you focus on video editing or film sequences, our templates provide the framework for a structured visual representation.
Add Visual Elements
Enrich your storyboard by dragging and dropping customizable characters, illustrations, and stock photos from our extensive media library. Use AI-generated images to bring unique flair and creativity to your visual outline.
Apply Camera Directions
Incorporate technical elements like camera angles and camera directions to fine-tune your storyboard for video production. Share your storyboard in real time with collaborators to ensure smooth production handoffs and consistent storytelling.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Video Storyboarding with HeyGen
Leverage HeyGen to streamline video storyboarding with AI, enabling rapid ad creation, educational reach, and engaging social media clips.
Create Engaging Ad Videos Effortlessly
Utilize AI to craft high-performing ad videos rapidly, simplifying video storyboarding.
Expand Educational Reach Globally
Produce online courses efficiently, reaching learners worldwide through HeyGen's AI-powered storyboarding tools.
Generate Captivating Social Media Clips Fast
Quickly produce engaging social media videos with HeyGen, enhancing visual storytelling through streamlined video storyboarding.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance video storyboarding?
HeyGen transforms the video storyboarding process with its AI-driven tools, including text-to-video from scripts and customizable templates, making visual storytelling more efficient and engaging.
Can HeyGen support creative collaboration?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers real-time collaboration features that allow teams to work together seamlessly, ensuring all narrative elements and camera angles align perfectly with your creative vision.
What makes HeyGen's storyboard creator unique?
HeyGen's storyboard creator combines AI avatars and voiceover generation with a media library to bring your storyboard to life, offering a level of creativity and customization not commonly found elsewhere.
Is HeyGen suitable for educational purposes?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent tool for educational settings, providing templates, branding controls, and voiceover generation to create engaging lesson content with visual storytelling.
