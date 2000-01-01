Create Stunning Clips with a Video Status Maker
Enhance your videos effortlessly using AI avatars and templates. Customize your content with music and awesome effects, perfect for sharing on social media instantly.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Make a Video Status
Create stunning video statuses with ease using our intuitive online video maker, perfect for WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Choose a Video Template
Select a video template from our extensive media library that best suits your style. These templates provide a starting point for your creativity, ensuring professional and polished results with minimal effort.
Add Your Personal Touch
Upload your favorite photos and videos, then drag-and-drop them into your chosen template. You can also add music, text, and awesome effects to make your video truly unique.
Apply AI Magic Effects
Enhance your video with AI magic effects, such as beautiful transitions and particles video effects, to elevate the visual appeal and captivate your audience.
Export and Share
Export your final video in MP4 format with 4K resolution if desired, and share it directly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms to engage and entertain your audience.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Maximize Creativity with HeyGen Video Status Maker
HeyGen enables stunning video status creation with templates, music, and transitions for all social platforms.
Instantly Create High-Impact Ads
Craft eye-catching ads quickly with AI-driven video creation, boosting marketing efficiency.
Engage with Social Media Clips
Generate captivating social media videos swiftly, enhancing your online presence.
Motivate with Inspiring Videos
Produce uplifting videos that inspire and motivate your audience in minutes.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen help in creating engaging video statuses?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive video status maker, equipped with AI magic and video templates, allowing users to easily create professional and eye-catching statuses for social media platforms.
Can I add subtitles to videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers advanced subtitle generation features, enabling you to add accurate captions and subtitles to your videos with ease.
Is HeyGen suitable for crafting creative lyrical videos?
Certainly, HeyGen enhances creativity by allowing users to add music, awesome effects, and particles video effects, making it ideal for crafting lyrical and visually stunning videos.
What features does HeyGen offer for online video editing?
HeyGen's online video maker offers tools like trim, resize, and edit functions, along with branding controls, making it perfect for creating customized and professional content.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.