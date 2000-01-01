Make a Video Resume with Ease Using Professional Tools

Craft a standout application effortlessly with HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to personalize your resume and tell your story without appearing on camera.

393/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How a Video Resume Works

Craft an engaging video resume to stand out in the job market using HeyGen's innovative tools.

Step 1

Select a Template

Begin by choosing from HeyGen's customizable video resume templates that suit your industry. These are designed to help you structure your story professionally, ensuring you present a memorable impression.

Step 2

Record Your Introduction

Use HeyGen's webcam recorder to capture a personalized introduction. Highlight your skills and experiences, and convey your personality and enthusiasm effectively, all while enjoying hassle-free recording.

Step 3

Add Visual Enhancements

Enhance your video with HeyGen's media library support. Incorporate stock footage, images, and engaging scenes to visually illustrate your achievements and projects, making your video resume more captivating.

Step 4

Export in High Quality

Finalize your video by exporting it in 4K Ultra HD quality. This ensures clarity and professionalism, making your resume ready for upload on job-hunting portals and sharing across social media.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Your Job Application with HeyGen

Leverage HeyGen to create professional video resumes, capturing attention and showcasing your skills efficiently.

Icon 1

Create High-Impact Video Resumes Instantly

Transform your job application with AI video resumes that captivate employers and stand out from traditional paper formats.

Icon 2

Craft Engaging Career Stories with Video

Utilize HeyGen to weave your personal narrative into compelling video resumes, making your job application memorable and impactful.

Icon 3

Share Your Professional Journey Seamlessly

Easily share your professional story on social media or job portals with HeyGen's intuitive video creation tools.

Have questions? We have answers

How can I create a video resume without video-making skills?

With HeyGen, crafting a video resume is straightforward, even if you lack video-making skills. Utilizing our drag-and-drop interface and customizable templates, job seekers can effortlessly tell their story in a professional format.

What features does HeyGen offer to personalize my video resume?

HeyGen provides numerous features to personalize your video resume, including a range of templates, branding controls like logo and colors, and the ability to add AI avatars for a unique touch.

Is it possible to generate a voiceover for my video resume on HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers voiceover generation as part of its text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to add professional narration to your video resume using AI-generated voices.

Can I share my HeyGen video resume on social media platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes it easy to share your professionally crafted video resume across social media platforms, enabling you to stand out in the job market and reach a broader audience.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Real Estate VideoVideo PortfolioHealthcare Explainer VideoTourism VideoMedical Animation VideoReal Estate Video TemplatesMedical Explainer VideoMusic For Real Estate VideoReal Estate Video MakerPlumbing Training VideosRestaurant Training VideosReal Estate Listing Video MakerRetail Sales Training VideosRetail Training VideosPilot Training VideosGym Video MakerNursing Training VideosAi Cloud Migration Video MakerAi Dealership Video GeneratorMenu Video MakerAi Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolMarketing Video MakerCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
Video Resume | Stand Out Professionally | HeyGen