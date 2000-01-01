Discover the Best Video Prospecting Tools Today

Leverage AI avatars to elevate your sales videos, with personalized branding and seamless integration to create engaging video outreach effortlessly.

524/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Prospecting Tools Work

Effortlessly enhance your outreach strategy with personalized videos using advanced features of video prospecting tools.

Step 1

Create Engaging Sales Videos

Begin by crafting compelling sales videos tailored to your audience's needs. With HeyGen's AI-powered video automation, you can streamline this process and make a powerful first impression.

Step 2

Select AI Avatars for Personalization

Enhance your video's authenticity by choosing AI avatars that resonate with your prospects. This HeyGen feature allows you to simulate human interaction, increasing engagement.

Step 3

Customize with Branding Controls

Personalize your videos with custom branding, utilizing HeyGen's branding controls. Easily incorporate logos and select color schemes to align with your company's identity.

Step 4

Track Engagement with Analytics

Understand the impact of your outreach by leveraging analytics. HeyGen's tools allow you to track engagement, providing insights to refine future video campaigns.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Unlock Sales Success with Video Prospecting Tools

Discover how HeyGen's AI-driven tools enhance video prospecting, offering personalized, high-performing, and engaging sales content.

Icon 1

Create High-Impact Sales Videos Quickly

Leverage AI to produce professional sales videos in minutes, boosting engagement and conversion rates.

Icon 2

Enhance Video Outreach with Personalized Content

Use personalized video templates and AI avatars to create compelling, customized outreach messages.

Icon 3

Boost Engagement with AI-Powered Analytics

Utilize detailed analytics to track engagement and refine your video prospecting strategies for better results.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen enhance video prospecting with AI avatars?

HeyGen integrates AI avatars to create personalized sales videos, making video prospecting engaging and dynamic. These avatars can articulate your script in multiple languages and accents, ensuring your message resonates globally.

What tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive AI video editor, allowing users to effortlessly add subtitles, resize aspect ratios, and utilize customizable templates, all while maintaining brand consistency through its branding controls.

Can HeyGen assist in tracking video engagement?

Yes, HeyGen's built-in analytics feature allows users to track viewer engagement, providing insights into how your personalized videos perform and helping tailor future video outreach strategies more effectively.

What personalization options are available with HeyGen's AI-powered video automation?

HeyGen allows for extensive personalization through its video templates and custom branding options, enabling you to create targeted content that aligns with your brand's unique identity and messaging objectives.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerInvideo Black FridaySales VideoPromotion VideoExplainer Video ExamplesShort Video AdsDemo VideoProduct Demo VideoVideo Ad MakerB2B Video MarketingFacebook Video Ad CreatorExplainer VideoFacebook Ad VideoVideo AdsVideo For SalesMarketing Video TemplatesProduct VideoCustomer Video Reviews3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolVideo CreatorVideo Template

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background