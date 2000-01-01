Transform Ideas with Our Video Promo Maker
Harness AI avatars and seamless branding controls to create promotional videos that captivate audiences, streamline marketing efforts, and elevate your brand's identity.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Video Promo Works
Learn how to effortlessly create engaging promotional videos using advanced AI tools for impactful marketing campaigns.
Select a Template
Begin by exploring our vast array of templates designed specifically for promotional videos. Choose one that aligns with your brand and campaign objectives.
Customize with AI Features
Utilize the AI-powered video editor to personalize your video. Adjust elements like text, colors, and transitions to resonate with your audience.
Add a Voiceover
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers. Choose from a variety of AI-generated voices to match the tone and style of your message.
Export and Share
Once your video is polished and perfect, export it in the desired format. Share it across your social media channels to captivate your audience.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Elevate Your Video Promo Game with HeyGen
Unlock the potential of promotional videos with HeyGen's AI tools to create captivating ads, engaging social media content, and impactful storytelling effortlessly.
Create High-Impact Ads Fast
Produce high-performing promotional videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI-driven video creation tools.
Engage Audiences on Social Media
Generate compelling social media clips swiftly, driving engagement and expanding your reach with HeyGen.
Tell Captivating Stories with AI
Bring your promotional narratives to life by leveraging HeyGen's AI to create immersive video storytelling experiences.
Have questions? We have answers
What is the primary use of HeyGen's AI video maker?
HeyGen's AI video maker is designed to streamline the creation of professional promotional videos, ideal for marketing campaigns, social media, and explainer videos. With AI-driven features, users can easily produce engaging content without extensive technical knowledge.
How can HeyGen enhance video promos with AI features?
HeyGen offers AI capabilities such as text-to-video creation and voiceover generation to transform scripts into compelling video promos. The platform ensures seamless integration of stock footage and drag-and-drop editing to deliver polished results efficiently.
Can I customize brand elements using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows for comprehensive branding controls, enabling users to incorporate brand logos, colors, and other elements into their promotional videos. This ensures consistency and enhances brand recognition across all your video marketing campaigns.
Does HeyGen support voiceover and automatic subtitle features?
Yes, HeyGen includes advanced voiceover generation and automatic subtitle capabilities, enhancing the accessibility and reach of your promotional videos. These features help create immersive and understandable content for diverse audiences.
