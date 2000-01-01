Create a Stunning Video Portfolio to Showcase Your Talent
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Video Portfolio
Showcase your creative work with an engaging video portfolio using HeyGen's easy-to-use tools in just four simple steps.
Select a Portfolio Template
Kick off your video portfolio by choosing a design from HeyGen's vast collection of SEO-friendly website templates. These templates are mobile-responsive and will provide your work with a professional and aesthetically pleasing presentation.
Upload Your Work
Easily drag-and-drop your video content into the template using HeyGen's intuitive editor. Whether you're showcasing a film, motion design, or video edits, this tool ensures a smooth upload and customization process.
Add Branding Elements
Enhance your video portfolio by applying your unique brand identity. Customize colors, fonts, and logos directly within HeyGen to ensure your portfolio accurately reflects your personal or company brand.
Share and Export
Once your portfolio is ready, use HeyGen's sharing capabilities to distribute your work across various platforms. Export your portfolio with custom domain options to increase your online visibility and win more clients.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's video portfolio tools unique?
HeyGen provides an AI-powered platform that allows for effortless creation and customization of your online portfolio. Its drag-and-drop editor, coupled with access to a vast media library and customizable branding options, ensures your portfolio is both visually stunning and professional.
How does HeyGen ensure my portfolio is SEO-friendly?
HeyGen integrates seamlessly with SEO best practices, optimizing your portfolio for search engines. With features like custom domain support and mobile responsiveness, your video portfolio will be easily discoverable online.
Can I customize the layout of my video portfolio on HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers a versatile range of website templates that are easy to customize using their intuitive drag-and-drop editor. You can tailor each element, ensuring your portfolio reflects your personal brand perfectly.
Is HeyGen suitable for showcasing a motion design portfolio?
Yes, HeyGen's platform is ideal for showcasing a motion design portfolio. With features like text-to-video creation and aspect-ratio resizing, you can easily tailor your portfolio to highlight your motion design skills effectively.
