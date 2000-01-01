Create Impactful Presentations with a Video Pitch Deck Template
Unleash the power of AI avatars and text-to-video features to design customizable pitch decks that captivate your audience and enhance your startup's story.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use a Video Pitch Deck Template
Learn how to effortlessly craft a compelling video pitch deck using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.
Select a Pitch Deck Template
Browse through HeyGen's extensive library of video pitch deck templates. Choose a design that best represents your startup's vision and goals.
Customize Your Presentation
Utilize HeyGen's branding controls to personalize your template. Add your company logo, adjust colors, and tailor the design to fit your unique style.
Add AI-Generated Voiceover
Enhance your presentation by integrating an engaging voiceover. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to bring your slides to life.
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video pitch deck is complete, resize for different platforms and export in your desired format. Share it with potential investors to make an impactful impression.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unleash Creativity with Video Pitch Deck Templates
Discover how HeyGen optimizes video pitch deck templates with dynamic AI videos, boosting engagement and innovation for startups.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Accelerate your startup's outreach by crafting compelling video pitch decks with HeyGen's AI technology.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Transform pitch deck presentations into viral-ready videos, maximizing investor interest through social media exposure.
Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos
Highlight your startup's achievements using AI-driven video stories, making a persuasive case to potential investors.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's video pitch deck templates stand out?
HeyGen offers customizable video pitch deck templates that seamlessly integrate AI avatars, ensuring your presentations captivate and engage. These templates are tailored for startups seeking to create stunning presentations effortlessly.
How can I use HeyGen to create an investment pitch deck?
With HeyGen, crafting an investment pitch deck is straightforward. Use our text-to-video script feature and combine it with rich media from our library, branding controls, and professional voiceovers to deliver compelling presentations.
Does HeyGen offer any support for aspect-ratio resizing in presentations?
Yes, HeyGen's platform allows users to resize video presentations to fit any aspect ratio effortlessly, ensuring that your startup pitch decks are perfect for any screen or presentation format.
Are HeyGen's presentation templates free to use?
HeyGen provides a variety of pitch deck templates equipped with features like subtitles and branding tools. While we offer a range of free templates, our premium options provide added customization and design capabilities.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.