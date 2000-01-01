Create Stunning Visuals with a Professional Video Maker
Unlock the potential of HeyGen's AI avatars for captivating videos. Enhance your projects with animation effects, export videos without a watermark, and more.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use Our Video Maker Efficiently
Discover how to transform your ideas into engaging videos with our intuitive online video maker in four easy steps.
Choose a Video Template
Start your video-making journey by selecting from a diverse range of customizable video templates. Whether you need a marketing video or a social media story, our library has you covered.
Create with AI Script Writing
Utilize our AI to generate engaging scripts tailored to your content needs. Simply input your key points, and let our AI craft the perfect narrative for your video.
Add Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance your video with custom voiceovers using our text-to-speech feature. You can also automatically generate captions to make your content accessible to a wider audience.
Export Without Watermarks
Once your video is perfect, export it in your preferred aspect ratio without any watermarks, ready to share directly on your chosen platform.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Revolutionize Video Creation with HeyGen's AI Tools
Discover how HeyGen's AI video maker transforms content creation, enabling swift ad production, engaging social media content, and captivating storytelling.
Create High-Impact Ads Instantly
Utilize HeyGen's AI to craft compelling ads quickly, maximizing audience engagement and conversion.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips
Generate captivating social media videos effortlessly, boosting your online presence and audience interaction.
Bring History to Life with AI Storytelling
Enrich content with AI-driven storytelling, making historical events compelling and accessible to all.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen a top choice for AI video creation?
HeyGen stands out as a premier AI video maker by offering AI-driven scriptwriting and voiceover generation. This allows creators to effortlessly convert text to dynamic video content, with seamless support for branding controls and customizable templates.
How does HeyGen enhance video editing efficiency?
HeyGen elevates video editing with its online editor featuring multi-layered timeline editing and a robust stock content library. This ensures a streamlined editing experience, allowing users to create captivating videos quickly and without technical hurdles.
Can HeyGen assist in creating engaging marketing videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen's extensive range of video templates and animation effects, coupled with its ability to generate captions and adjust aspect ratios, makes it ideal for crafting impactful marketing videos tailored for social media.
Is HeyGen suitable for users with no video editing experience?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for all skill levels, offering intuitive tools like video background removal and simple export options. Users can easily create professional videos without a steep learning curve, thanks to the platform's user-friendly interface.
