How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video for Sales Works
Create Engaging Scripts
Begin by crafting a compelling script for your sales video, focusing on highlighting your product's value. Use motivational sales tips to captivate your audience. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video feature to bring your script to life seamlessly.
Select Dynamic AI Avatars
Bring personality to your videos by selecting from HeyGen's range of AI avatars. This feature adds a human touch, making your sales and marketing videos more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Apply Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your video’s impact with HeyGen’s voiceover generation capabilities. Choose a voice that aligns with your brand, adding credibility and professionalism to your message, and ultimately boosting your sales team’s motivation.
Export with Custom Branding
Complete your sales video by applying your company's branding elements using HeyGen's branding controls. Ensure your logo, colors, and style are consistent across all media to reinforce brand recognition and credibility.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI
Enhance your sales training effectiveness and knowledge retention with AI-powered video content tailored to your team's needs.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos
Empower your sales force by creating dynamic motivational videos that drive enthusiasm and boost performance.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos
Highlight successful client stories to build trust and credibility, increasing conversion rates and closing more sales.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen ideal for creating sales videos?
HeyGen excels in producing engaging sales videos by offering customizable templates, AI avatars, and seamless text-to-video features. This enables the creation of professional, brand-aligned content that motivates sales teams and drives conversion rates.
How does HeyGen support motivational sales videos?
With features like voiceover generation and subtitle addition, HeyGen empowers teams to create compelling motivational sales videos that energize and inspire, helping boost performance and team energy.
Can HeyGen help improve sales team performance?
Absolutely! HeyGen's branding controls and media library support allow for the crafting of customized sales training videos that can engage and motivate, fostering a champion mindset and boosting performance.
How does HeyGen enhance the sales and marketing video creation process?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by providing powerful tools like aspect-ratio resizing, stock media support, and template-based scene creation, allowing for efficient production of targeted sales and marketing videos.
