Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video for Sales Works

Unlock the power of sales videos to motivate your team, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales growth.

Step 1

Create Engaging Scripts

Begin by crafting a compelling script for your sales video, focusing on highlighting your product's value. Use motivational sales tips to captivate your audience. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video feature to bring your script to life seamlessly.

Step 2

Select Dynamic AI Avatars

Bring personality to your videos by selecting from HeyGen's range of AI avatars. This feature adds a human touch, making your sales and marketing videos more relatable and engaging for your audience.

Step 3

Apply Professional Voiceovers

Enhance your video’s impact with HeyGen’s voiceover generation capabilities. Choose a voice that aligns with your brand, adding credibility and professionalism to your message, and ultimately boosting your sales team’s motivation.

Step 4

Export with Custom Branding

Complete your sales video by applying your company's branding elements using HeyGen's branding controls. Ensure your logo, colors, and style are consistent across all media to reinforce brand recognition and credibility.

Use Cases

Maximize Sales with HeyGen AI Video Solutions

Discover how HeyGen transforms sales with AI-driven video solutions. Boost engagement, motivate teams, and enhance training with innovative tools.

Icon 1

Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI

Enhance your sales training effectiveness and knowledge retention with AI-powered video content tailored to your team's needs.

Icon 2

Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos

Empower your sales force by creating dynamic motivational videos that drive enthusiasm and boost performance.

Icon 3

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight successful client stories to build trust and credibility, increasing conversion rates and closing more sales.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating sales videos?

HeyGen excels in producing engaging sales videos by offering customizable templates, AI avatars, and seamless text-to-video features. This enables the creation of professional, brand-aligned content that motivates sales teams and drives conversion rates.

How does HeyGen support motivational sales videos?

With features like voiceover generation and subtitle addition, HeyGen empowers teams to create compelling motivational sales videos that energize and inspire, helping boost performance and team energy.

Can HeyGen help improve sales team performance?

Absolutely! HeyGen's branding controls and media library support allow for the crafting of customized sales training videos that can engage and motivate, fostering a champion mindset and boosting performance.

How does HeyGen enhance the sales and marketing video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by providing powerful tools like aspect-ratio resizing, stock media support, and template-based scene creation, allowing for efficient production of targeted sales and marketing videos.

