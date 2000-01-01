Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Explain Tool
Unlock the power of AI avatars to craft animated explainer videos effortlessly with our drag-and-drop editor and voiceover generation capabilities.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Explain Works
Craft engaging and professional explainer videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools in just four easy steps.
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a concise script that outlines your message. HeyGen's text-to-video feature transforms your script into a visual format, laying the foundation for your explainer video.
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of creative video templates to match your brand's tone. These templates simplify design, allowing you to focus on storytelling.
Add AI-Generated Voiceovers
Enhance your video's engagement by integrating AI voiceovers. HeyGen's AI voice generator can produce natural-sounding narrations for your script, enriching the viewer experience.
Apply Captions for Clarity
Improve accessibility and comprehension by applying automatic captions to your video. This feature ensures your message reaches a wider audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Maximize Reach with AI-Driven Explainer Videos
Explore how HeyGen's AI video solutions simplify explainer video creation, enhancing engagement with creative animations, voiceovers, and templates.
Create Courses & Engage Learners Globally
Harness HeyGen's tools to develop educational content that captivates and educates worldwide audiences.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips
Quickly generate appealing social media videos to captivate your audience and expand your reach.
Boost Training with AI Video Tools
Enhance training engagement and retention by using AI-powered videos that clarify and simplify complex topics.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of explainer videos?
HeyGen streamlines the production of explainer videos with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing users to effortlessly integrate AI avatars, animations, and pre-designed video templates into their projects. Create professional-looking explainer videos without any prior experience.
What makes HeyGen's AI voice generator stand out?
HeyGen offers a unique AI voice generator that produces natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, enhancing the storytelling aspect of your animated explainer videos. This feature, combined with customizable avatars and scenes, sets your projects apart.
Can HeyGen support my branding needs for video explainers?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides branding controls that let you incorporate your company's logo and colors into your explainer videos seamlessly. Coupled with its media library of stock videos, you can craft marketing videos that resonate with your brand's identity.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for training video production?
HeyGen stands out with its technical capabilities, including text-to-video conversion, AI voiceovers, and automatic subtitle generation. These features ensure that your training videos are both engaging and accessible to all viewers, delivered in flexible MP4 formats.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.