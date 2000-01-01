Boost Engagement with Our Video Email Templates
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Email Templates Work
Select a Blank Template
Begin by choosing a blank template from HeyGen's extensive library. These templates are designed to optimize your video emails, ensuring seamless integration with your sales email campaigns.
Customize with Personalized Videos
Add a personalized video to your chosen template using HeyGen's 'Text-to-Video from script' feature. This allows you to transform your scripts into engaging videos, elevating your email content with a human touch.
Apply Engaging Subject Lines
Craft an engaging subject line that grabs attention and entices recipients to open the email. Enhance your video emails further by using HeyGen's branding controls to align with your brand’s tone and visual identity.
Export to Your CRM
Once your video email is polished and ready, export it directly to your CRM system. HeyGen’s integration ensures that your video emails are sent out efficiently as part of your sales cycle, driving higher open rates and engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Emails with AI Video Templates
Create High-Impact Video Emails Instantly
Generate high-performing email videos quickly, capturing attention and boosting engagement.
Engage Your Audience with Custom Video Content
Personalize email campaigns by customizing video templates, improving click-through rates.
Integrate Videos Seamlessly into Your CRM
Enhance email marketing efforts with CRM-integrated video templates, streamlining your sales cycle.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen's video email templates boost my email marketing strategy?
HeyGen's video email templates enhance your email marketing by offering personalized and engaging content that captures attention. Utilizing our AI-generated avatars and customizable templates, you can create compelling videos that lead to higher open rates and increased engagement.
What options do I have for personalizing my video emails with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, personalizing video emails is straightforward. You can customize templates with your branding, including logos and colors, and use our text-to-video feature to tailor messages. The integration of voiceover and subtitles ensures your message resonates with every recipient.
Can HeyGen templates help streamline my sales email process?
Absolutely! HeyGen's sales email templates are designed to streamline your process with a variety of pre-built and customizable options. You can effectively support your sales cycle by using video emails to enhance cold email outreach, resulting in more impactful communication.
Why should I choose video email examples from HeyGen for CRM integration?
HeyGen provides video email examples that easily integrate with your CRM system, allowing seamless tracking and management of your email campaigns. This integration facilitates better engagement analysis and helps tailor future email marketing efforts for maximum effectiveness.
