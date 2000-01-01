Transform Your Marketing with Video Email Marketing
Leverage AI avatars to embed compelling videos in emails, boosting engagement and open rates. Try our AI Video Generator to create personalized video marketing experiences effortlessly.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Email Marketing Works
Harness AI-powered tools to create personalized, engaging videos for your email marketing campaigns, boosting engagement and reach.
Create Videos with AI Video Generator
Start by using HeyGen's AI Video Generator to effortlessly create stunning videos. Transform scripts into captivating video content, ideal for grabbing attention in inboxes.
Choose Personalized Elements
Tailor your video with personalized elements using HeyGen's extensive media library. Add unique touches to your videos that resonate with your audience and boost engagement.
Embed Clickable Video Links
Utilize HeyGen's feature to embed clickable video thumbnails in your emails. This encourages viewers to engage directly with the content, enhancing open rates and interaction.
Analyze Performance with Analytics Dashboard
Track and measure the success of your video email campaigns using HeyGen's intuitive analytics dashboard. Gain insights into viewer behavior and optimize future strategies.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Revolutionize Video Email Marketing with HeyGen
HeyGen empowers video email marketing with AI-driven features to create captivating and personalized content, boosting engagement and open rates effectively.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips
Craft eye-catching social media videos in minutes to elevate your email marketing campaigns.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Use AI-generated videos to highlight real-life success stories, making your emails more relatable and impactful.
Boost Training Engagement
Enhance your email campaigns by including dynamic training videos that captivate and educate your audience effectively.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance video email marketing?
HeyGen's AI Video Generator revolutionizes video email marketing by allowing users to craft personalized videos seamlessly. By embedding videos in emails, marketers can boost open rates and engagement while maintaining a professional touch.
What are the AI editing features available in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers advanced AI editing features, including aspect-ratio resizing, voiceover generation, and subtitle integration. These tools ensure videos are optimized for mobile devices and other platforms, enhancing email deliverability.
Can HeyGen create videos from images easily?
Absolutely! HeyGen enables users to create stunning videos from images by utilizing its template and scene features. This is further enhanced by branding controls, ensuring consistency with logos and colors.
Does HeyGen support clickable videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports clickable videos, allowing users to add interactive elements. This feature is crucial for personalized video marketing, helping to direct viewers to desired actions and maximizing engagement.
