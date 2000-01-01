Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Compilation Maker
Use our AI avatars and drag-and-drop editor for effortless video creation. Enhance your story with professionally-designed templates and seamless transitions.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use a Video Compilation Maker
Create engaging videos using an easy-to-use video compilation maker, featuring a seamless drag-and-drop editor and AI-powered tools.
Select a Template
Kickstart your video creation journey by selecting from a range of professionally-designed templates optimized for various platforms, including TikTok. These templates provide a solid foundation to begin compiling your clips seamlessly.
Add Your Media
Upload your video clips, images, and audio files to the media library. With the drag-and-drop editor, effortlessly trim, cut, and rearrange clips to create a fluid and engaging compilation video.
Apply AI-Powered Enhancements
Elevate your video with AI-powered tools that add professional finesse. Implement seamless transitions, add music, and include subtitles to enhance the storytelling and improve viewer engagement.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your creation, use the export options to tailor the aspect-ratio for specific platforms. Share your compilation video directly to social media channels for maximum reach and impact.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Effortless Video Compilation with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen's innovative tools make video compilation easy with AI, seamless transitions, and social media sharing.
Create High-Impact Ads with AI Video
Generate ad videos in minutes, blending clips seamlessly for engaging storytelling.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips
Craft captivating social media videos quickly using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor.
Boost Engagement with Motivational Videos
Inspire viewers by easily creating uplifting videos with personalized music and text.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen streamline the process of creating compilation videos?
HeyGen offers an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing users to effortlessly compile video clips, add music, and apply seamless transitions. This AI-powered tool ensures a smooth video editing experience, ideal for crafting high-quality compilation videos.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for editing videos online?
HeyGen provides an array of technical tools, including AI-powered voiceover generation and comprehensive subtitle support. Users can trim, cut, and rearrange clips, all within an easy-to-use interface that supports dynamic aspect-ratio resizing for exports.
Can I add music and branding to my videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows for creative freedom by enabling users to add custom music tracks and implement branding elements like logos and colors. With professionally-designed templates, you can ensure your videos align with your brand's identity.
Is HeyGen optimized for creating content on platforms like TikTok?
Yes, HeyGen is optimized for creating social media-friendly content. The platform offers templates specifically designed for TikTok and other social media platforms, ensuring your videos are perfectly formatted for sharing across various channels.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.