Create Stunning Moments with Video Collage Templates
Design captivating videos effortlessly using HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface, customizable templates, and voiceover generation for an engaging storytelling experience.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Collage Template Works
Learn how to seamlessly create an aesthetic video collage using customizable templates and easy-to-use tools.
Select a Video Collage Template
Begin by browsing through a variety of pre-designed layouts in our video collage maker. Choose the template that perfectly fits your aesthetic vision. These customizable options offer a creative starting point for your project.
Upload Your Media
Incorporate your photos and video clips into the selected collage template using our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The easy-to-use tools allow you to seamlessly arrange your media into the video grid, ensuring everything fits perfectly.
Add Music and Effects
Enhance your video collage by adding music from our extensive media library. You can also apply creative effects and transitions to give your project an aesthetic touch, ideal for sharing on social media platforms like Instagram Story.
Export Your Masterpiece
Once satisfied with your creation, resize and export your video collage in the desired aspect ratio, ready to be shared across various platforms. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls for personalization, ensuring a professional finish.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's video collage templates unique?
HeyGen offers a range of aesthetic video collage templates that are fully customizable, allowing you to create standout visuals for social media platforms like Instagram Story. With pre-designed layouts and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, your creative vision comes to life seamlessly.
Can I add music to my HeyGen video collages?
Absolutely! HeyGen's video collage maker includes options for music addition, enabling you to enhance your videos with custom soundtracks. This feature, combined with easy-to-use tools for effects and transitions, ensures your video collages are as captivating as they are creative.
How does HeyGen support customization in video collage creation?
With HeyGen, you can personalize every element of your video collage. From resizing the video grid to adjusting aspect ratios for various platforms, the platform ensures your content is tailored to your brand's needs, including logo and color integration.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating video collages?
HeyGen provides a robust suite of technical tools for video collage creation, including a media library filled with stock resources and templates. The platform supports text-to-video from scripts and enables the addition of AI avatars, voiceovers, and subtitles, enhancing both functionality and creativity.
