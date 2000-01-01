Effortlessly Create Stunning Ads with a Video Ad Maker
Transform your concepts into high-impact ads with our AI avatar integration, ensuring your message captivates viewers on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Video Ad Maker Works
Learn to effortlessly create standout video ads using an intuitive online tool that integrates AI-driven functionalities.
Select a Template
Start by choosing from a vast library of professionally designed templates tailored for platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. This helps you kickstart your project with the right theme and style.
Add AI-Driven Content
Enhance your video by utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Input your script to automatically generate dynamic scenes that align with your brand's voice and message.
Customize with Media
Utilize the media library to access stock images, animations, and music that can make your ad stand out. Adjust the visuals using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor to suit your vision.
Export and Share
Once your video ad is polished and ready, export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms. Seamlessly share your ad across your desired channels to reach your audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Video Ad Creation with HeyGen's AI Tools
Explore how HeyGen empowers you to create high-performing, engaging video ads effortlessly using advanced AI technology and templates.
Effortless High-Performance Ad Creation
Utilize HeyGen's AI to swiftly create video ads that captivate audiences and drive results.
Instant Social Media Engagement
Generate dynamic social media videos in minutes, increasing your reach across platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Boost Training Engagement
Leverage AI to create engaging training videos that enhance learning and retention effortlessly.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen streamline the video ad creation process?
HeyGen uses an intuitive drag-and-drop editor paired with AI technology to simplify creating engaging video ads. It offers a variety of templates and AI-driven features like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation to transform your ideas into winning video ads efficiently.
Can HeyGen help me with social media video ads?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating video ads optimized for platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. It includes features like aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your content looks great on any social media channel.
What advanced features does HeyGen offer for enhancing video ads?
HeyGen provides advanced features such as AI avatars, animations, and music integration, elevating the quality and engagement of your video ads. Its extensive media library and stock support further enhance the creative possibilities.
Why choose HeyGen's AI video ad generator?
Choose HeyGen for its sophisticated AI tools that turn creative visions into reality, with ease and precision. From branding controls to custom subtitles, HeyGen empowers creators to deliver professional-grade video ads effortlessly.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.