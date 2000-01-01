How to Make a Tutorial Video with AI Tutorial Video Maker
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Make a Tutorial Video
Discover how to create engaging tutorial videos effortlessly using AI tools and professional features.
Create Your Video Script
Begin by drafting a concise and clear video script. Focus on the main points you want to convey and use our AI script generator to refine your narrative. A well-structured script lays the foundation for an effective tutorial video.
Select an AI Avatar for Your Video
Choose from our diverse range of AI avatars to present your content in a dynamic and visually appealing manner. This feature helps to maintain viewer engagement and adds a professional touch to your video.
Add Subtitles for Accessibility
Enhance the accessibility and reach of your video by adding subtitles. Our platform automatically generates accurate captions, ensuring your content is understandable to all viewers, including those with hearing impairments.
Export and Share Your Video
Once you’ve finalized your tutorial video, export it in your desired format and aspect ratio. Then, share it effortlessly across various social media platforms to reach your target audience effectively.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my tutorial videos with AI technology?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI capabilities to create dynamic tutorial videos by transforming text scripts into engaging visuals, complete with AI avatars, subtitles, and voiceovers. This enhances the viewer's experience and makes your tutorials more impactful.
What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of video editing tools, including scene templates and aspect-ratio resizing, to ensure your tutorial videos are polished and professional. With branding controls, you can integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly.
Can HeyGen assist with multilingual tutorial videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual subtitle and voiceover generation, making it easy to create tutorial videos that cater to diverse audiences. This feature is perfect for global outreach and enhancing audience engagement.
Does HeyGen offer resources for incorporating stock footage in tutorials?
Absolutely, HeyGen includes a vast media library stocked with high-quality photos and videos, enabling you to enrich your tutorial content without the need for additional resources.
