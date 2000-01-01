How to Make a Tutorial Video with AI Tutorial Video Maker

Create engaging tutorials with HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video conversion. Elevate your training with dynamic visuals and custom branding for standout content.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Make a Tutorial Video

Discover how to create engaging tutorial videos effortlessly using AI tools and professional features.

Step 1

Create Your Video Script

Begin by drafting a concise and clear video script. Focus on the main points you want to convey and use our AI script generator to refine your narrative. A well-structured script lays the foundation for an effective tutorial video.

Step 2

Select an AI Avatar for Your Video

Choose from our diverse range of AI avatars to present your content in a dynamic and visually appealing manner. This feature helps to maintain viewer engagement and adds a professional touch to your video.

Step 3

Add Subtitles for Accessibility

Enhance the accessibility and reach of your video by adding subtitles. Our platform automatically generates accurate captions, ensuring your content is understandable to all viewers, including those with hearing impairments.

Step 4

Export and Share Your Video

Once you’ve finalized your tutorial video, export it in your desired format and aspect ratio. Then, share it effortlessly across various social media platforms to reach your target audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen: Transforming Tutorial Videos with AI

Discover how HeyGen's AI solutions simplify creating engaging tutorial videos with innovative features like AI script generation, multilingual support, and seamless editing.

Icon 1

Create High-Impact Courses Globally

Leverage HeyGen to expand your audience reach with AI-assisted course creation and multilingual support.

Icon 2

Engage Learners with Compelling Media

Use HeyGen to produce immersive tutorial videos enriched with AI-generated animations and voiceovers.

Icon 3

Enhance Training with AI-Powered Insights

Optimize viewer retention and learning efficiency using HeyGen's AI-driven analytics and personalized content recommendations.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen enhance my tutorial videos with AI technology?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI capabilities to create dynamic tutorial videos by transforming text scripts into engaging visuals, complete with AI avatars, subtitles, and voiceovers. This enhances the viewer's experience and makes your tutorials more impactful.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of video editing tools, including scene templates and aspect-ratio resizing, to ensure your tutorial videos are polished and professional. With branding controls, you can integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly.

Can HeyGen assist with multilingual tutorial videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual subtitle and voiceover generation, making it easy to create tutorial videos that cater to diverse audiences. This feature is perfect for global outreach and enhancing audience engagement.

Does HeyGen offer resources for incorporating stock footage in tutorials?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes a vast media library stocked with high-quality photos and videos, enabling you to enrich your tutorial content without the need for additional resources.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

