How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Timeline Video Template Works
Follow these steps to effortlessly create engaging timeline videos using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.
Choose Your Template
Begin your creative journey by selecting from a variety of timeline video templates tailored for different purposes, like historical slideshows or corporate timelines.
Add Dynamic Text Animations
Incorporate engaging text elements using our dynamic text animation feature. Customize the appearance and duration of each text block to highlight critical points in your timeline.
Insert Motion Graphics
Enrich your timeline video by embedding motion graphics from HeyGen's media library. These animations add a creative flair and visually represent your key events.
Export and Share
Once your video is polished, export it in the desired format and share it across your platforms, like Instagram, for maximum reach and impact.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Leverage Timeline Video Templates with HeyGen
HeyGen elevates timeline video creation with AI tools, customizable options, and engaging visuals, perfect for creative storytelling and dynamic content.
Bring Historical Events to Life
Use AI-powered video storytelling to create dynamic, engaging historical slideshows with timeline templates.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips
Quickly produce captivating timeline videos for social media, enhancing engagement with customizable assets and animations.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Craft compelling customer narratives using timeline templates, highlighting their journey and milestones in an engaging video format.
Have questions? We have answers
What features make HeyGen's timeline video templates unique?
HeyGen's timeline video templates stand out for their dynamic text animations and motion graphics, seamlessly integrated through AI-powered tools, allowing users to create captivating video timelines effortlessly.
How can HeyGen assist with creating a video timeline for social media?
With HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing and Instagram post-sized templates, users can create engaging social media timelines that are visually appealing and tailored to platform-specific needs.
Can HeyGen's templates be customized to fit brand guidelines?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers branding controls that allow users to customize logos, colors, and creative assets, ensuring each timeline video aligns perfectly with their unique brand identity.
What digital assets does HeyGen support for timeline video creation?
HeyGen provides access to a vast media library, enabling users to incorporate a diverse range of digital assets and stock footage into their corporate timelines and historical slideshows.
