How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Testimonial Video
Learn how to seamlessly capture authentic customer stories with HeyGen's innovative features, enhancing your brand's social proof and marketing strategy.
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights key customer testimonials. Use HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to convert your text into an engaging video storyboard.
Record Authentic Testimonials
Invite your customers to share their experiences using HeyGen's 'High-Resolution Capture'. This ensures you get crisp, high-quality testimonial videos that resonate with audiences.
Apply Branding Elements
Enhance your testimonial video by integrating your brand's unique identity. Use HeyGen's 'Branding controls' to add your logo, customize colors, and align the video with your brand aesthetics.
Export and Share
Once your testimonial video is perfected, export it using HeyGen's user-friendly tools. Seamlessly download original .mp4 files and integrate them into your marketing campaigns for effective customer engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance testimonial video production?
HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video scripts to create engaging testimonial videos efficiently. Our platform integrates voiceover generation and branding controls, ensuring your customer testimonials are both authentic and on-brand.
What tools does HeyGen offer for collecting video testimonials?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of video testimonial software, including templates and scenes, to streamline the collection process. With our media library support, you can gather and enhance customer stories easily.
Can HeyGen be utilized to boost marketing campaigns?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to integrate seamlessly into marketing campaigns by helping you create compelling video content. Our aspect-ratio resizing and export features ensure your videos are versatile across various platforms.
How does HeyGen ensure high-resolution capture and quality?
HeyGen prioritizes video quality with its high-resolution capture capabilities. Coupled with our media library and branding controls, you can maintain a professional finish that resonates with brand advocates.
