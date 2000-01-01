Create Impactful Teaser Videos Effortlessly
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Teaser Video Works
Learn to create an effective teaser video using HeyGen's capabilities and boost engagement with captivating visuals and sound.
Create with AI Avatars
Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your teaser video to life. These dynamic characters can mimic emotions and gestures, making your teaser more engaging and relatable.
Choose from Templates & Scenes
Select pre-designed templates and scenes to streamline the video-making process. Each template is crafted to capture attention, ensuring your product teaser is visually stunning.
Add Subtitles and Captions
Enhance your video's accessibility by incorporating subtitles and captions. This feature ensures your message is clear, even with the sound off, and boosts engagement on social media.
Export in High Resolution
Once your teaser video is perfected, export it in high resolution to maintain visual quality. Share it on various platforms without losing its appeal or clarity.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Harness HeyGen for Captivating Teaser Videos
Leverage HeyGen to craft engaging teaser videos effortlessly with AI, boosting social engagement and promoting products effectively on social media.
High-Impact Ad Creation with AI
Create compelling teaser videos using AI-driven video tools, ensuring high-impact ads that captivate and engage your audience quickly.
Effortless Social Media Clips
Generate dynamic teaser clips perfect for social media, enhancing product promotion and capturing viewer interest instantly.
Boost Training Engagement with AI
Elevate training teaser videos by enhancing content engagement and retention with HeyGen's AI solutions, making learning impactful.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen facilitate creating a captivating teaser video?
HeyGen simplifies the process of crafting dynamic teaser videos by providing intuitive templates and AI-powered text-to-video capabilities. With easy video editing tools, you can add suspense and curiosity to your projects effortlessly.
Can HeyGen enhance social media engagement with product teaser videos?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video generator allows you to create visually stunning product teasers that boost social media engagement. By adding cinematic texts and captivating visuals, you can effectively promote your brand and capture your audience's attention.
What features make HeyGen's AI video generator unique for creative professionals?
HeyGen stands out with its voiceover generation, branding controls for logos and colors, and an extensive media library. These features enable creative professionals to customize each video, ensuring it aligns perfectly with their creative vision.
Is HeyGen suitable for generating professional trailer videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen's comprehensive suite of tools, including high-resolution exports and special effects, makes it ideal for crafting professional trailer videos. You can easily create teasers that evoke emotion and build anticipation for your product launch.
