How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Startup Video Works
Learn how to create engaging startup videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, simplifying your production process and enhancing brand storytelling.
Create with AI Avatars
Begin by using HeyGen's AI avatars to establish a relatable face for your brand. Select from a variety of customizable virtual characters that suit your startup's identity, helping you connect emotionally with your target audience.
Choose Compelling Templates
Select from a diverse range of templates designed to suit different storytelling needs. These templates guide the flow of your video, ensuring that your startup's value proposition and core message are communicated effectively.
Add Branding Elements
Seamlessly integrate your branding into the video using HeyGen's branding controls. Add logos, choose colors, and incorporate unique design elements to align the video with your startup's identity and marketing strategy.
Export in Optimal Formats
Once your video is complete, use HeyGen's export tools to resize and adjust the aspect ratio, ensuring it fits perfectly across various social media platforms. This flexibility optimizes your startup video for maximum visibility and engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
High-Performing Ad Creation
Rapidly create AI-enhanced ads that capture attention, ensuring your startup's message stands out.
Social Media Video Generation
Produce captivating social media clips in minutes, boosting your startup's online presence and engagement.
Engaging Customer Success Stories
Highlight your startup's achievements through compelling AI-generated customer success videos.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen use AI for startup video creation?
HeyGen leverages AI-driven features like avatars and text-to-video conversion from scripts, enabling startups to create high-quality explainer videos effortlessly. This ensures your brand's voice is distinct and impactful, engaging your target audience effectively.
What benefits do HeyGen's AI avatars offer for video content?
AI avatars from HeyGen provide a dynamic and interactive element to video content, helping to increase viewer engagement and streamline the production process. This feature is ideal for crafting compelling storytelling that resonates with your audience.
Can I customize my explainer videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly. Additionally, with a range of templates and scenes, you can tailor your video content to fit your brand identity perfectly.
Why choose HeyGen for generative AI video needs?
HeyGen's unique capabilities, such as voiceover generation and media library support, set it apart as a leading generative AI platform. This empowers businesses to produce engaging, high-quality video content efficiently and confidently.
