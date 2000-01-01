Top Songs for Birthday Video Celebrations
Transform your birthday videos with the best Birthday Slideshow Songs, using HeyGen's text-to-video feature and customizable templates for a memorable soundtrack.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Choose Songs for Birthday Videos
Transform birthday moments into cherished memories with the perfect soundtrack using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.
Select the Perfect Track
Begin by exploring HeyGen's extensive media library for a soundtrack that captures the essence of the birthday celebration. Whether it's an upbeat pop song or a classic, ensure it resonates with the birthday theme.
Customize with Personal Text
Enhance your birthday video by adding personal messages or captions. Use HeyGen's text overlay feature to customize and highlight special moments or wishes, making your video truly unique.
Apply Transitions and Effects
Utilize HeyGen's templates and scenes to seamlessly blend your selected photos and clips with the chosen music. Add transitions and effects for a dynamic and polished finish.
Share on Social Media
Once your video masterpiece is complete, export it in various formats and share directly on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to spread the joy of the special day.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
HeyGen: Enhance Birthday Videos with Perfect Songs
Discover how HeyGen optimizes birthday videos with AI, offering top birthday songs and creative slideshows in minutes.
Create Engaging Social Media Clips in Minutes
Use HeyGen to craft visually captivating birthday slideshows ready to share on social media platforms instantly.
High-Performing AI Ad Creation
Transform your birthday videos into high-performing advertisements by integrating popular birthday songs seamlessly.
Showcase Memorable Stories with AI Videos
Use HeyGen to narrate memorable birthday stories by personalizing videos with the perfect soundtrack and imagery.
Have questions? We have answers
What features does HeyGen offer for creating a birthday slideshow?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for making memorable birthday slideshows, including customizable templates, music selection from a robust media library, and the ability to add personal photos and text.
How can I add music to my birthday video using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can easily integrate the best birthday songs into your video. Simply choose from a variety of upbeat pop songs, funny songs, and more in our media library to enhance your slideshow's mood.
Can I customize a birthday video template in HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize your birthday video templates. Add unique elements such as personal photos, text overlays, and voiceovers to create a distinctive slideshow.
How does HeyGen facilitate sharing birthday slideshows?
HeyGen offers convenient options for sharing your birthday slideshows. Once your video is created, you can share it directly on social media or via email and text message for easy distribution.
Explore more AI powered tools
