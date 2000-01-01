Create the Perfect Software Demo Video Effortlessly
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Software Demo Video Works
Discover how to effectively showcase your software using interactive video demos in just four simple steps.
Create a Compelling Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script that highlights the key features and benefits of your software. Use the Text-to-Video from Script capability to effortlessly translate your script into a dynamic video storyboard.
Choose an AI Avatar
Select an AI avatar from HeyGen's library to give your demo a professional voiceover. This feature ensures your video captures attention and delivers a consistent brand message.
Add Subtitles for Clarity
Enhance your demo by adding subtitles or captions to ensure accessibility and comprehension. This helps in catering to viewers from diverse backgrounds and improves overall engagement.
Export with Custom Branding
Finalize your video with HeyGen's branding controls. Add your logo, choose your brand colors, and export in the desired aspect ratio. This maintains brand consistency across all platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2.
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my demo video with AI?
HeyGen leverages AI technology to create engaging demo videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. This makes it easy to produce professional product demo videos that captivate audiences with personalized and lifelike presentations.
What tools does HeyGen offer for creating interactive product demos?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for creating interactive product demos, including customizable video templates and voiceover generation. These features allow you to craft engaging tutorials that highlight your product's strengths, enhancing customer understanding and engagement.
Can I add subtitles to my product walkthrough using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen supports the inclusion of subtitles and captions in your product walkthrough videos. This feature ensures your demo videos are accessible to a broader audience, enhancing comprehension and reach in global markets.
How does HeyGen's branding controls benefit video marketing?
HeyGen's branding controls allow you to incorporate your brand's logo, colors, and call-to-action elements seamlessly into your explainer videos. This ensures consistency across your video marketing efforts and reinforces brand recognition, helping to boost conversion rates.
