Service Catalog Video Maker: Showcase Your Services Easily

Transform your service catalog with compelling product videos. Leverage AI avatars to bring your services to life and boost customer engagement.

Create a compelling 45-second marketing video designed for small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing a diverse service catalog. The visual style should be modern and sleek, featuring dynamic transitions and vibrant color palettes, complemented by an upbeat, energetic background music track. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and engaging presentation of various offerings.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Service Catalog Videos

Quickly transform your service offerings into compelling video catalogs that captivate your audience and clearly communicate value with ease.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates to showcase your services, ensuring a polished and engaging starting point.
2
Step 2
Add Your Service Details
Populate your video with specific information about your services, utilizing our AI voiceovers to narrate your offerings clearly and concisely.
3
Step 3
Integrate AI Avatars
Enhance your presentation by adding AI avatars to guide viewers through your service catalog, providing a dynamic and personalized touch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your high-quality service catalog video, ready for sharing across your website, social media, or other marketing channels to reach a wider audience.

Use Cases

As a powerful service catalog video maker, HeyGen leverages its AI Product Video Generator to simplify the creation of compelling marketing videos. Businesses can quickly produce high-quality product videos, enhancing engagement and accelerating their video creation efforts.

Showcase Service Success Stories

.

Build trust and credibility by easily creating compelling video testimonials and case studies to highlight your services' impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify product video creation?

HeyGen empowers users to easily create product videos using advanced AI Avatars and text-to-video technology. You can transform your script into professional-grade product videos with realistic voiceovers and subtitles in minutes, making HeyGen a leading AI Product Video Generator.

What features does HeyGen offer for marketing videos and product demos?

HeyGen provides a wide array of professionally designed templates and intuitive editing tools to produce compelling marketing videos and product demos. Easily customize scenes, add your branding, and utilize our media library to elevate your visual content for effective product marketing.

Can HeyGen help my business produce service catalog videos at scale?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an efficient service catalog video maker that enables rapid production of high-quality videos for your entire catalog. Leverage our AI capabilities to streamline your video creation workflow and maintain consistent brand messaging across all your service offerings.

How can I ensure my brand's identity is consistent in HeyGen-generated videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to upload your logo, select brand colors, and apply custom fonts across all your videos. This ensures every product video or marketing asset aligns perfectly with your brand's visual identity, reinforcing your brand message effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo