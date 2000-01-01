Create Scrolling Text Videos Online Free with Ease

Use HeyGen's intuitive online video editor to add animated text to your videos effortlessly. Customize text, utilize AI avatars, and export in multiple formats for stunning results.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How a Free Online Scrolling Text Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging scrolling text videos in just four easy steps, adding flair to your presentations or social media posts.

Step 1

Select a Video Template

Start by choosing a dynamic video template from the wide range available in the media library. These templates serve as a base, offering a professional look and feel to jumpstart your scrolling text video project.

Step 2

Customize Text Animation

Personalize your chosen template by adding your desired scrolling text. Utilize the powerful text animation feature to create smooth horizontal or vertical scrolling effects that align with your video's theme.

Step 3

Add Subtitles or Captions

Enhance your video with precise subtitles or captions. This feature ensures your message is clear and accessible, making your video suitable for various social media platforms where silent autoplay is common.

Step 4

Export and Share Your Creation

Once satisfied with your scrolling text video, export it in the desired format. Our easy export options ensure compatibility with a variety of platforms, allowing for seamless sharing on social media or embedding into presentations.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Transform Videos with Scrolling Text Using HeyGen

Unlock creative potential with HeyGen's online tools to add scrolling text and animated effects to your videos effortlessly.

Create Engaging Social Media Videos

Generate captivating social media clips with scrolling text in minutes using HeyGen's user-friendly video maker.

Boost Training Engagement with AI

Enhance educational content by adding animated text that captures attention and improves learning retention.

Showcase Success Stories with AI Videos

Bring customer stories to life with dynamic scrolling text, engaging audiences and driving interest.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen help me create scrolling text videos?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly scrolling text video maker online, allowing you to seamlessly add dynamic text animations to your videos. Utilize its intuitive tools to create both horizontal and vertical scrolling text, perfect for enhancing your social media content.

What features does HeyGen provide for customizing text animations?

With HeyGen, you can easily customize text animations using a range of font styles, colors, and scrolling speeds. Our animated text maker empowers you to craft engaging and professional moving text for any project, ensuring your videos stand out.

Can I add subtitles or captions to my videos on HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen supports automatic subtitle and caption generation, making it easy to add this vital element to your videos. This feature ensures your content is accessible to a wider audience while maintaining a polished look.

Does HeyGen offer templates for video projects?

Yes, HeyGen provides a rich collection of video templates to jumpstart your creative process. Whether you're working on presentations or social media posts, you can choose from various scenes and styles to quickly achieve your vision.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

