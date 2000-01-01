Rotate Video Online Free: Simple and Efficient

Effortlessly rotate and adjust your video orientation with a user-friendly online video rotator, ensuring no quality loss and seamless social media sharing.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Rotate Video Online for Free

Follow these four easy steps using our user-friendly online video editor to rotate your videos with no quality loss.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Begin by uploading your MP4 file using our intuitive online video rotator. Our user-friendly interface ensures a seamless upload experience, setting the stage for hassle-free editing.

Step 2

Select Rotation Angle

Choose the desired rotation angle - whether it's 90 degrees, 180 degrees, or a custom orientation. The video rotation tool offers precision adjustment to suit your specific needs.

Step 3

Preview and Adjust

Preview the adjusted video orientation to ensure perfection. Take advantage of our online video editor's real-time preview feature to make any necessary tweaks before saving.

Step 4

Save and Share

Once satisfied with your edits, save your video in high-quality format with no watermarks. Easily export your masterpiece for social media sharing directly from our platform.

Have questions? We have answers

What features does HeyGen's online video rotator offer?

HeyGen's online video rotator enables users to easily adjust video orientation by rotating their clips 90 or 180 degrees without compromising quality. Its intuitive interface ensures a smooth experience for creating videos perfect for social media.

How can I ensure no quality loss when rotating my video with HeyGen?

To maintain video quality while rotating, HeyGen processes your clips online using high-precision algorithms. Simply upload your video, apply the desired rotation, and save your video with assured quality retention.

Does HeyGen support video formats like MP4 for rotation?

Yes, HeyGen fully supports popular formats such as MP4, ensuring seamless video rotation and compatibility for sharing across various platforms. The process is efficient and maintains the original video resolution.

Is there a user-friendly way to rotate videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface that allows users to rotate videos effortlessly. The platform provides straightforward tools to adjust video orientation, making it accessible even for beginners.

