Retail Readiness Video Maker: Create Product Videos Fast
Launch campaigns faster and drive real revenue with high-quality marketing videos, leveraging our powerful 'Templates & scenes' feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 45-second marketing video targeted at retail store employees and sales associates, focusing on key features of a new product to enhance their "video creation" efforts for in-store displays. Adopt a professional and instructional visual style with animated text overlays highlighting essential information, all delivered by an engaging AI avatar from HeyGen. Subtitles/captions should be included for accessibility, ensuring comprehensive understanding of the training material.
Produce a dynamic 15-second social media video for busy marketers and social media managers announcing a flash sale, utilizing an "online video maker" for rapid content deployment. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and vibrant, incorporating catchy background music and bold on-screen text to grab attention quickly. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform campaign messages into a compelling visual narrative, easily adaptable with aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.
Craft a sleek 60-second business video designed for potential buyers and B2B clients, intended to "create high-quality videos" that clearly explain the intricate benefits of a complex product. The aesthetic should be sophisticated, featuring detailed product shots and engaging graphics, narrated by a confident and authoritative AI avatar. Incorporate relevant visuals from HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance the professional presentation and underscore the product's value proposition.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker to create high-quality retail readiness videos. Rapidly create compelling product videos and AI video ads to launch campaigns faster and drive revenue.
High-Performing AI Video Ads.
Quickly create impactful video ads that accelerate your retail readiness and drive significant revenue.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce compelling social media videos in minutes to boost product visibility and customer engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of high-quality videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive online video maker that empowers users to create high-quality videos effortlessly. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script to produce compelling marketing videos for any platform.
Can HeyGen create AI video ads quickly for social media?
Yes, HeyGen enables rapid creation of impactful AI video ads. Leverage sophisticated AI avatars and voiceover generation to produce professional social media video content in minutes.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for crafting product videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your product videos align with your identity. Easily incorporate your logo and brand colors using the comprehensive online video maker, enhancing your marketing videos' professionalism.
How can businesses launch campaigns faster using HeyGen's video maker?
HeyGen helps you launch campaigns faster by offering a rich library of free video templates and scenes. This allows you to create videos efficiently, making HeyGen an ideal video editor for driving real revenue.